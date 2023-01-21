India storm to eight-wicket win over New Zealand in second ODI, Mohammed Shami stars with ball

A scintillating bowling performance from India helped the hosts to an eight-wicket win over New Zealand in the second ODI in Raipur.

Led by quicks Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, India bowled the visitors out for just 108 runs.

It could have been much worse for New Zealand, who were 9-3 after seven overs and 15-5 after 10.

All of their top order batsmen were out in single figures, before Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, and Mitchell Santner steadied the ship, adding 85 runs to take New Zealand past 100.

Image: Rohit Sharma hit a half-century for the hosts

Phillips and Santner shared a 47-run partnership, but after India took their wickets, New Zealand's lower order offered little resistance and fell from 103-7 to 108 all out after just 34.3 overs.

Shami was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 3-18, while Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar took two wickets and Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav took a wicket each.

India needed just 20 overs to chase the low score, with openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill sharing a 72-run partnership.

Sharma hit 51 from 50 balls, while Gill was unbeaten on 40 from 53 balls. Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan added 11 and eight runs each to see India over the line comfortably.

Henry Shipley and Santner took the two wickets, but New Zealand's bowlers struggled to stop a rampant India.

The hosts won the first match in Hyderabad by 12 runs and the final ODI will be held in Indore on Tuesday before the teams play three T20s.