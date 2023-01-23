Jos Buttler, Sam Curran and Sophie Ecclestone named in ICC T20 Teams of the Year

Jos Buttler, Sophie Ecclestone and Sam Curran have all been named in the International Cricket Council's T20 Teams of the Year.

T20 World Cup winners Curren and Buttler are included in the men's side alongside Ireland's Josh Little, while Ecclestone features in the women's team of the year.

Buttler led England to the T20 World Cup in Australia last year after he replaced Eoin Morgan last summer.

He scored 462 runs in the shortest format last year, including 225 runs during the World Cup and an unbeaten 80 from 49 balls in the semi-final against India during a 170-run partnership with Alex Hales.

Image: Jos Buttler scored over 200 runs during the T20 World Cup

Curran was a key part during England's run to lifting the trophy and was named as the player of the tournament, after impressing with his bowling, especially at the death.

The all-rounder became a key part of Buttler's T20 side after several England seamers struggled with injury issues throughout the year.

In 19 matches, Curran took 25 wickets in 2022 - his highest return for England - and took 13 of those during the World Cup, including 3-12 in the final against Pakistan at the MCG.

Image: Sam Curran was England's leading wicket taker during the World Cup

England's women had five players in the 2021 team but only spinner Ecclestone makes the cut this time around.

The slow left-armer is ranked as the number one T20 bowler in the world and earns her place in the side featuring four Indians and three Australians.

She took 19 wickets in 17 T20s last year, with best figures of 3-25. It was her best return for England since making her debut in 2016.

Image: Sophie Ecclestone is ranked the number one bowler in T20s

Ecclestone will likely play an important role for England this year, starting with the T20 World Cup in February.

Little is the sole representative from Ireland after a breakout year that saw him as the second highest wicket-taker in the format with 39.

The ICC kicked off its 2022 awards, which will be announced over the next four days, by unveiling the T20 teams.

Image: Ireland's Josh Little took 39 wickets last year

Men's T20 team of the year: Jos Buttler (England), Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan), Virat Kohli (India), Suryakumar Yadav (India), Glenn Phillips (New Zealand), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Hardik Pandya (India), Sam Curran (England), Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), Haris Rauf (Pakistan), Josh Little (Ireland).

Women's T20 team of the year: Smriti Mandhana (India), Beth Mooney (Australia), Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Ashleigh Gardner (Australia), Tahlia McGrath (Australia), Nida Dar (Pakistan), Deepti Sharma (India), Richa Ghosh (India), Sohpie Ecclestone (England), Inoka Ranaweera (Sri Lanka), Meghna Singh (India).