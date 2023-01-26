Women's U19 T20 World Cup: Grace Scrivens targets England senior team ahead of semi-final

England U19s captain Grace Scrivens admits she has a place in the senior team in her sights as she prepares for Friday's Women's U19 T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia.

Scrivens is the top run scorer in the inaugural tournament in South Africa after her side won all four of their matches in Group 2.

England finished top of their group as a result and face Group 1 runners-up Australia in Bloemfontein in the semi-finals on Friday, live on Sky Sports.

Ahead of the match, Scrivens spoke to Sky Sports about her experiences in South Africa, as she aims to break through to the senior England team this year.

"It's been amazing, we have played some really good cricket along the way. It's been brilliant, the stage that has been provided for us and the pitches have been amazing," she said.

England Under 19s Women

Australia Under 19s Women Friday 27th January 11:45am

"What's been really pleasing is the way we have gone about it. Obviously we won games of cricket, but we have won by big margins by playing the way we wanted to play, which is really attacking. We have gone out there with a fearless mindset.

"I have now played in the U19s and want to push on to the women's team, but I don't know how soon that will be. I just want to play my best cricket and see where that gets me."

The batter has embraced the experience of captaining England and hopes it will aid her development, and, with The Hundred in August, there is plenty for her to be excited for.

"I have always loved captaining, and it's something that drives me on," she added. "I have learnt so much, it's a real deeper understanding of the game which will help me in the future.

"The Hundred is such a good tournament and provides such a stage for women's cricket. I can't wait for that to kick-off again."

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

'Everyone is buying into the mindset'

Scrivens has been one of England's star players in the tournament, with 269 runs, including 93 against Ireland.

England face arguably their toughest challenge so far in the semi-finals when they play Australia at the JB Marks Oval.

Scrivens thinks England have a good chance of reaching the final if they continue to play in the same manner.

She said: "We set out as a group and as a coaching staff for the U19s to play with a positive mindset. That might have been influenced by people higher up, but we were all keen on buying into the positive intent and mindset that we have shown.

"It will be a challenge, Australia are a very good team, but the way we have been playing is really pleasing for us. We will go in with the same mindset, that's what's been working and can't really change it now."

Watch the Women's U19 T20 World Cup semi-finals live on Sky Sports Mix from 11.45am on Friday, with India taking on New Zealand in the second semi-final.