Tom Abell and Rehan Ahmed included in England's ODI and T20 squad for Bangladesh tour

Uncapped duo Rehan Ahmed and Tom Abell have been selected for England's white-ball tour of Bangladesh.

Abell will captain the England Lions side for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka and then join the senior side in Bangladesh ahead of the first ODI in Dhaka on March 1.

Teenager Ahmed impressed during the last Test against Pakistan last year and has been selected for England's white-ball side for the first time.

Image: Saqib Mahmood returns to the ODI and T20 side after a long injury lay off

Saqib Mahmood is recalled to the ODI squad as he prepares to make his return to full international cricket following the back injury he suffered last May.

Jofra Archer is also in both squads as he continues his return to the England side, after playing two ODIs against South Africa.

Archer returned for the first ODI, taking one wicket and played in the third match, claiming career-best figures of 6-40 in England's 59-run victory.

Jofra Archer inspired England to a win over South Africa with six wickets in just his second international match since returning from injury

Alex Hales misses out on the T20 squad, with the batter playing in the Pakistan Super League instead.

The three-match T20 series will be England's first since winning the World Cup in November.

England start their tour of Bangladesh with a three-match ODI series, starting on March 1, before three T20s from March 9.

With England's red ball side playing a two-match Test series against New Zealand at the end of February, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook and Olly Stone have been left out of the white ball side.

Ben Duckett and Will Jacks are included in the T20 and Test side.

Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain look at the difficulties England face picking squads with so many of their players involved in franchise white-ball competitions

ODI Squad: Jos Buttler, Tom Abell, Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

T20 Squad: Jos Buttler, Tom Abell, Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

England tour of Bangladesh schedule

1st ODI: Wednesday, March 1 - Dhaka

2nd ODI: Friday, March 3 - Dhaka

3rd ODI: Monday, March 6 - Chattogram

1st T20I: Thursday, March 9 - Chattogram

2nd T20I: Sunday, March 12 - Dhaka

3rd T20I: Tuesday, March 14 - Dhaka