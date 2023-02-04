Big Bash Final: Perth Scorchers defeat Brisbane Heat in thriller to win record-extending fifth title

Perth Scorchers have won a record-extending fifth Big Bash League title after skipper Ashton Turner's half-century and dazzling late cameos from Cooper Connolly and Nick Hobson secured a five-wicket victory over Brisbane Heat.

Scorchers added to their previous titles in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2022 after eclipsing Heat's total of 175-7 with three balls to spare as they denied their opponents a second trophy and first since 2013.

Turner (53 off 32) rallied Scorchers from 54-3 with a 30-ball fifty but when he and Josh Inglis (26 off 22) departed in the same over - Turner run out after an awful mix-up with Hobson - Perth required a taxing 38 from 18 balls, only for Connolly (25no off 11) and Hobson (18no off seven) to power their side to a dramatic victory.

Connolly took James Bazley's 18th over for 18 after smoking two sixes and a four before being dropped in the deep in the penultimate set, while Hobson thumped Michael Neser for six and four in a final over which had begun with Scorchers needing 10.

Heat lost six of their first nine games this term before claiming six wins from seven, reaching the final with consecutive play-off victories over Sydney Thunder, Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers, but their turnaround was ended by Scorchers.

Image: Cooper Connolly's unbeaten 25 from 11 balls helped Perth Scorchers to a fifth Big Bash League title

Josh Brown (25 off 11) gave Heat a fast start after skipper Jimmy Peirson had elected to bat in Saturday's final, while there were also contributions from Sam Heazlett (34 off 30), Nathan McSweeney (41 off 37), Max Bryant (31 off 14) and Warwickshire's Sam Hain (21no off 16).

Hain's fellow Englishman David Payne (1-37) was in the Scorchers XI and the Gloucestershire seamer picked up the wicket of Brown after the Heat opener had pumped four fours and six, before taking a fine diving catch to remove Heazlett of the bowling off Jason Behrendorff (2-26).

Xavier Bartlett crashed the only delivery he faced for six over long-on as Heat ended their innings with a maximum but there were no fireworks from Neser, with the all-rounder out for a golden duck in the final having hit a match-winning 48 against Sixers on Thursday.

Middlesex man Stevie Eskinazi (21) then bossed a 32-run stand with Cameron Bancroft (15) for Scorchers' first wicket, only to be dozily run out early in the fifth over after failing to dive for his ground.

The game appeared to be swinging Heat's way when Aaron Hardie (17), who had been dropped on two by Neser at midwicket, was caught by a leaping Heazlett at deep backward square and followed Bancroft back into the dugout.

But after a see-saw conclusion it was Scorchers who celebrated in front of a record BBL final crowd of 53,886.

What's next?

The live cricket keeps on coming on Sky Sports with the SA20 continuing through to the final on February 11 and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa getting under way on February 10 with the hosts up against Sri Lanka.

England, looking to win the tournament for the first time since 2009, begin their campaign against West Indies on February 11, the same day defending champions Australia take on New Zealand.