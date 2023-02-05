Women's IPL: Former England captain Charlotte Edwards to coach Mumbai Indians in inaugural tournament

Former England captain Charlotte Edwards will coach Mumbai Indians in the first edition of the Women's Indian Premier League when it is held across March.

The five franchises were sold for £465m last month with existing IPL teams Mumbai, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals securing sides.

Two new franchises were also purchased and will be based in Ahmedabad and Lucknow.

Edwards - who captained England to the T20 World Cup and 50-over World Cup titles in 2009 and to three Ashes series wins - has impressed as a coach since retiring as a player, leading Southern Vipers to two Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy titles and one Charlotte Edwards Cup success.

The 43-year-old has also coached Southern Brave to back-to-back Hundred finals and this winter led Sydney Sixers to the final of the Women's Big Bash League.

Image: Edwards coached Southern Vipers to the Charlotte Edwards Cup title in 2022

Edwards will be supported at Mumbai by bowling coach and mentor Jhulan Goswami and batting coach Devieka Palshikaar.

Women's IPL auction set for February 13

The Women's IPL player auction is set to take place on February 13.

Each side can buy a minimum of 15 and a maximum of 18 players, including seven overseas cricketers.

Image: New Zealand captain Sophie Devine says the IPL is 'the next stage' for women's cricket

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine said: "You talk about glass ceilings and I think the WPL is going to be the next stage. I am really excited about it.

"As female cricketers, this is something we have never been through before. On every scale, it's going to be awkward. That's the word we have spoken about.

"Some people are going to get picked up; some people won't, and you are going to get a value attached to what you are worth which, as human beings.

"It is not the nicest [thing], to be perfectly honest but it's also a job and it's what we've put our names in for."