Yorkshire admit to four amended racism charges ahead of March hearing

Yorkshire have admitted to four amended charges related to Azeem Rafiq racism investigation; Richard Pyrah joins Andrew Gale, Matthew Hoggard, Tim Bresnan and Jon Blain in withdrawing co-operation; Michael Vaughan only charged individual set to appear at March's public hearing in London

Azeem Rafiq tells a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee that the only thing to change in the 13 months since he first gave harrowing evidence of the racism he faced in cricket is that he's been driven out of the country

Yorkshire County Cricket Club has admitted to four amended charges related to the Azeem Rafiq racism investigation ahead of next month's disciplinary hearing.

The amended charges include a "failure to address systemic use of racist and/or discriminatory language over a prolonged period" and a "failure to take adequate action in respect of allegations of racist and/or discriminatory behaviour".

Yorkshire will not appear at the Cricket Discipline Commission hearing in London between March 1-9 and nor will Gary Ballance, who has admitted liability in response to his charge of using racially discriminatory language.

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Tuesday former Yorkshire player and bowling coach Richard Pyrah had joined Andrew Gale, Matthew Hoggard, Tim Bresnan and John Blain in withdrawing co-operation from the process.

That leaves former England captain Michael Vaughan as the only charged individual set to appear at next month's hearing, which will be held in public.

However, the Cricket Discipline Commission panel will still hear the charges against the five absent individuals.

Following Yorkshire's admittance, Rafiq put out a short statement on social media, saying: "I want to thank both Yorkshire and Gary for doing the right thing and wish them all the best for the future."

In a statement released on Tuesday, Yorkshire said: "The club has admitted four amended charges, all of which relate to conduct between 2004 and 2021, which the club accepts may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket and/or may bring the ECB and/or the game of cricket into disrepute.

"The four charges differ from the original six charges, having been amended through discussions with the ECB based on the club's original pleas and its evidence in these proceedings. It has taken some time to reach this position with the ECB, having proceeded cautiously in the best interests of the club, but we are pleased to have now resolved liability.

"The amended charges have allowed the club to admit these and negotiate the withdrawal of other charges. This saves the club the further time and costs of arguing liability at the final hearing listed for 1-9 March 2023.

"The parties are to appear before the CDC Panel, on a date to be confirmed, to make submissions on sanction. A decision on sanction should follow over the coming weeks."

Rafiq has consistently stated his desire for the hearing to take place in public, a request which the CDC has upheld even following an appeal.

Hoggard, Bresnan and Blain all stated their intention to withdraw last week with Hoggard telling the BBC that the disciplinary process had "failed everybody".