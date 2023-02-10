Jamie Smith and Josh Tongue impress as England Lions draw Sri Lanka A Test series

Jamie Smith and Josh Tongue impressed in England Lions' second unofficial Test against Sri Lanka A before the game, like the first match, ended in a draw.

Surrey batter Smith struck the fastest century by an England Lions batter on day three of the four-day fixture in Galle, with his 71-ball effort eclipsing the 91-ball hundred Luke Wright had scored against New Zealand in 2008/09.

Worcestershire seamer Tongue recorded match figures of 8-153 after following his 5-76 in Sri Lanka A's first innings with 3-77 in their second.

Sussex spinner Jack Carson bagged 4-94 second time around as Sri Lanka A were dismissed for 356, before the Lions ended on 173-7 in their second knock.

England Lions will remain in Sri Lanka for a three-match one-day series, with games taking place in Colombo on February 15, 18 and 21.

Somerset's Tom Abell - who has been called up to England's senior squad for March's one-day international and T20I series in Bangladesh - will captain Lions in the white-ball fixtures.

Abell's Somerset team-mate Tom Banton will miss the games having sustained a finger injury while playing in the International League T20 in the UAE and will be assessed when he returns to England.

Worcestershire's Jack Haynes has replaced Banton in the Lions squad.

England Lions squad for white-ball series against Sri Lanka A: Tom Abell (captain), Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Mason Crane, Matt Critchley, Matt Fisher, Sam Hain, Tom Hartley, Jack Haynes, Tom Lammonby, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Prest, James Rew, Luke Wood.