India thrash Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the opening Test in Nagpur

India thrashed Australia by an innings and 132 runs within three days in the opening Test in Nagpur to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series on Saturday.

Having conceded a significant lead of 223 in the spin-dominated contest on a treacherous track, Australia were all out for 91 in their second innings.

Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the India bowlers as he tore through Australia, claiming five for 37 from 12 overs

giving him eight wickets in the match.

Image: India players celebrate winning the first Test match against Australia in Nagpur

Australia had been on the back foot since posting a below-par 177 on a treacherous track, and India's victory appeared just a matter of time after the home side amassed 400 to claim a hefty lead of 223.

Ashwin (5-37) then hollowed out Australia's top order with his nagging accuracy, and the tourists were skittled out for 91, losing all 10 wickets in one frenetic session.

Steve Smith's unbeaten 25 was the highest individual score in Australia's sorry-looking second innings scoreboard, which is likely to prompt some soul-searching heading into the second Test in New Delhi on Friday.

Off-spinner Todd Murphy claimed 7-124 in his debut Test in what was the only highlight for world No 1 Australia, who still lead World Test Championship standings ahead of India.

Rohit Sharma's majestic 120 had put India in the box seat and all-rounders Axar Patel (84) and Ravindra Jadeja (70) drove home the advantage on day three of the contest.

Mohammed Shami (37) chipped in with a breezy cameo down the order before India folded for 400 on the stroke of lunch.

India's win boosts their hopes of reaching the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final at the Kia Oval in June.