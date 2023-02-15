New Zealand vs England: Ben Stokes thrilled with fast-bowling options in Test build-up to Ashes

Ben Stokes is confident England are building up the arsenal of fast bowlers they need to carry them through this year's Ashes series and beyond.

The familiar duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad will be leading the attack in tandem for the 133rd time in the first Test against New Zealand this week, backed by Ollie Robinson, but Stokes knows he will need plenty more options to get through the challenges ahead.

This summer's hotly-anticipated series against Australia is likely to be particularly demanding, with five Tests squeezed into just six-and-a-half weeks and a game against Ireland coming just before.

When he first took over the captaincy, Stokes had more of his potential seamers on the treatment table than on the field - with an injury list that included Robinson, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Olly Stone, Saqib Mahmood, Sam Curran and Matthew Fisher.

All of those are now fully fit or well on the way, while Durham's Matthew Potts is also part of the squad in New Zealand after seizing the opportunity created by their absence.

England XI for opening Test Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.

"We've got a great crop of fast bowlers coming through England at the moment and it's exciting," Stokes said. "It's a great place to be in now, considering the first game we had last summer when we probably had only three or four seamers to pick from. I'd rather be in a position where I'm scratching my head about who to pick.

"The one thing I did say to the medical team is just give me eight fast bowlers to choose from. We always want variety in our bowling line-up. We've got Jimmy (Anderson) and Broady (Stuart Broad) with experience and you want some kind of X-factor in there.

"I feel heading into this summer we're in a position where we feel we've got that."

Stone and Potts are currently part of the touring squad, angling for a role at Wellington next week after missing out on the series opener. The pair have only eight Test caps between them but have shown their aptitude for the big stage, Stone with 10 wickets at 19.40 and Potts 20 at 28 under Stokes' leadership.

"With Stoney (Olly Stone) I think it's great to have him back around the group after a potentially career-ending injury," said Stokes. "To see him back, bowling quick and bowling aggressively, which is what we want him to do, is great signs for us.

Image: Olly Stone last played Test cricket for England in 2021

"Pottsy (Matthew Potts) is just going from strength to strength for someone who's not played that much cricket really. I think he proved last summer what a great find he was."

Fearless cricket 'filtering from the top'

There are no obvious gaps in England's batting ranks, with their current top seven inked in and last year's star man Jonny Bairstow all but guaranteed to return when he recovers from his leg break.

Stokes has made it clear he wants to see the ambition of England hopefuls on the county circuit - challenging aspiring internationals to show they can replicate the kind of fearless, attacking cricket he has overseen since taking charge.

Runs have been flowing at speed during England Lions tour of Sri Lanka, with Surrey's Jamie Smith recently hitting a record 71-ball hundred, while opener Alex Lees - played the first seven Tests under Stokes before being

dropped over the winter - has played a part in passing down the word.

"I think a great thing for Leesy (Alex Lees) that he's been able to go to the Lions and direct that message because he was involved last summer," said Stokes. "It's been great to look at the scorecard and see them pressing the game forward, particularly with the bat.

"Jamie Smith is someone who's been talked about a lot and I think being in an environment where he's been able to express himself and helps you see the performances coming like that. It's great to see that filtering from us at the top, down to the Lions and hopefully into county cricket as well."

Southee: Test cricket 'still the pinnacle'

New Zealand captain Tim Southee is confident that Test cricket remains the peak of most players' ambitions, despite his side being squeezed by the pressures of franchise cricket.

The Black Caps were crowned as the inaugural World Test champions in 2021, defeating India at the Rose Bowl, but things have taken a downward turn for the side since those celebrations died down.

Most notably, Southee's long-time bowling partner Trent Boult has opted out of a national contract and ultimately prioritised a payday at the IL20 league in the United Arab Emirates over guaranteeing his availability for the two-match Test series against England, which begins in Mount Maunganui on Thursday.

"I think if you ask the majority of people they still see Test cricket as the pinnacle," he said. "Trent (Boult) made his decision a few months back when he went and played in the leagues around the world. It's something most people are looking at and weighing up, there's so much cricket.

"The times are changing and more tournaments popping up around the world, but for me at the moment I see Test cricket as the pinnacle. I'm loving it and as far as I'm concerned my focus is solely on the two Test matches coming up and trying to perform for New Zealand."

New Zealand have lost Kyle Jamieson to injury and Matt Henry to paternity leave since naming their squad, leaving Southee to front a bowling attack that is likely to contain two debutants. Blair Tickner has been told he will play for the first time and should be joined by one of Jacob Duffy and Scott Kuggeleijn.

