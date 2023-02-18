T20 World Cup: England beat India by 11 runs to stay top of Group 2 and close on semi-final spot

England maintained their 100 per cent start to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and moved a big step closer to a semi-final spot with an impressive 11-run victory over India in South Africa.

Renuka Thakur (5-15) ripped through England's top order to leave them 29-3, having been put into bat after losing the toss, before a half-century from Nat Sciver-Brunt helped lead the fightback.

Sciver-Brunt put on a 51-run stand with captain Heather Knight (28) and a quickfire 40 from Amy Jones saw England reach 151-7, while Smriti Mandhana started positively on her way to 52 from 41 balls.

Tight bowling in the middle overs pulled the match back in England's favour, as India could only muster 140-5 in reply despite a late cameo from Richa Ghoshi (47).

What's next?

Pakistan face the West Indies on Sunday, where defeat would guarantee England's place in the semi-finals. Even if Pakistan win in Paarl, then England can secure their place in the last four by beating them in Cape Town on Tuesday.

India play Ireland - who have already been eliminated - on Monday. All three matches start at 1pm and are live on Sky Sports Cricket, with the semi-finals then taking place in Cape Town on Thursday and Friday.