Azeem Akhtar has stepped down despite an independent review into his historical activity on social media finding "no evidence of antisemitism or racism" by him; "These last few weeks have been very difficult for my family and me," he said

Azeem Akhtar: Essex chair steps down despite 'no evidence of antisemitism'

Azeem Akhtar has chosen not to continue in his role as chair of Essex despite a review finding "no evidence of antisemitism or racism" by him.

Akhtar stepped aside in December - just three days after being appointed to the role - while an independent review was conducted into his historical activity on social media following accusations of antisemitism.

It followed an article in The Jewish Chronicle alleging Akhtar had appeared to endorse an antisemitic tweet.

On Monday, Essex said specialist consultants' due diligence found Akhtar's social media activity to be "supportive of the Islamic faith and beliefs as opposed to being antisemitic or indicating any other forms of racism".

"Essex respects the integrity Azeem has shown throughout this due diligence process, which found no evidence of antisemitism or racism by him," a club statement said.

Akhtar admitted "these last few weeks have been very difficult for my family and me".

"This has taken a toll on us and I am determined to do justice to my other professional and personal commitments," he said in a statement.

"I am passionately committed to fighting all kinds of discrimination whether that be antisemitism, Islamophobia, or any other kind of prejudice.

"As concluded, my social media activity is reflective of my religious and political affiliations and the strong humanitarian stance I take on conflicts around the world.

"ECCC (Essex County Cricket Club) must lead the way with utmost sincerity in being a genuinely diverse and inclusive club.

"I wish ECCC the very best for the coming season and will continue to support the team as I have done every season since I was a boy."

Akhtar's predecessor John Faragher resigned in November 2021 following a historic allegation of racist language used by him at a board meeting in 2017.

Akhtar, who was already a board member at Essex before his appointment, has been replaced on an interim basis by Essex deputy chairman Sir Stephen O'Brien.