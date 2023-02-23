T20 World Cup: Australia edge India by five runs in Cape Town thriller to reach seventh straight final

Defending champions Australia are through to a seventh successive Women's T20 World Cup final after edging India by five runs in a Cape Town thriller.

The Southern Stars will be aiming for a third straight title and sixth overall when they face either 2009 champions England or host nation South Africa in Sunday's final at Newlands.

Australia looked on course for a first semi-final exit since 2009 after Harmanpreet Kaur's 32-ball fifty had left India requiring 41 from 34 balls with four wickets in hand in a chase of 173 - only for Harmanpreet to then be run out after her bat got stuck in the pitch.

India eventually finished on 167-8, with another crucial moment coming in the penultimate over when Ellyse Perry's stunning one-handed stop at deep backward square denied Sneh Rana what looked a certain boundary.

India were ultimately punished for errors in the field, dropping Beth Mooney (54 off 37) when she had 34 and Australia captain Meg Lanning (49no off 34) when she was on just one.

England Women

South Africa Women Friday 24th February 12:30pm

England meet South Africa in Friday's second semi-final, with coverage beginning on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event at 12.30pm ahead of the first ball at 1pm.

More to follow.