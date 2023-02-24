New Zealand vs England: Harry Brook and Joe Root put England on top in second Test after record stand

Harry Brook's magnificent unbeaten 184 and Joe Root's first century in eight Tests helped England seize control on day one of the second Test against New Zealand in Wellington.

The tourists slumped to 21-3 early on after losing the toss but closed the day on 315-3, with the recovery led by the Yorkshire duo of Brook and Root who put on the highest-ever fourth-wicket stand with an unbeaten 294 at Basin Reserve.

Brook continued the strong start to his international career by racing past 50 in the morning session, and went on to make the highest score of his career so far, smashing 24 fours and five sixes. The 25-year-old's innings saw him equal the great Don Bradman's feat of scoring four centuries in his first six Tests.

Brook was backed up by Root, with the former England captain taking a much more patient approach and bringing up his 29th Test century after tea just before rain curtailed the day's play with him on 101 not out.

Story of the day

It was no surprise New Zealand captain Tim Southee opted to bowl first after winning the toss given the green pitch at Basin Reserve and the hosts made early inroads to justify that decision.

Matt Henry (2-64), one of two players recalled by the Black Caps along with batter Will Young following the first Test defeat, did much of the early damage on his return to the team, dismissing Zak Crawley (2) and Ollie Pope (10) in quick succession.

Crawley fell for just two after edging one through to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell and Pope, who went on the offensive with two early boundaries, was back in the pavilion for 10 when he carved one to Michael Bracewell in the slips.

Image: Matt Henry took two early England wickets after New Zealand chose to bowl first

Skipper Southee (1-48) then got in on the act in the seventh over as Duckett (9) became his 700th international victim - becoming only the second New Zealander after Daniel Vettori to reach that milestone - when he was caught via a superb, one-handed, diving catch from Bracewell for nine.

Brook's arrival at the crease, however, saw him carry on where he left off in the first Test, where he was named player of the match in England's 267-run win, and he reached his brisk half-century from 51 balls in the final over before lunch.

A tale of two centuries

Resuming after the break with England on 101-3, Brook and Root set about putting the tourists firmly on the front foot, albeit with both taking a different approach.

It was Brook, playing in only the sixth Test match of his career, who cut loose in the afternoon session and reached his century from 107 balls before going on to pass the 150 mark for the second time in Tests in 145 balls.

New Zealand vs England - day one score summary England 315-3 from 65 overs: Brook (184no off 169 balls), Root (101 not out off 182); Henry (2-64).

The right-hander blasted 24 four and five sixes during his innings, with medium-pacer Daryl Mitchell, in particular, coming in for some harsh treatment and Neil Wagner having anything which was short and low punished as well.

At the other end, Root was happy to play more patiently as he took 122 balls to reach 50 and 182 to get to his ton 11 overs after tea. Even then though, the 32-year-old was able to showcase his array of shots as New Zealand's bowlers had little answer to the questions posed by him and Brook.

Rain arrived just after Root passed the century mark, which saw him equal Bradman's mark of 29 career Test tons as well, and the weather eventually brought an early close to the day's play.

Day two will resume at the earlier time of 9.30pm UK time to make up for those overs lost and with Brook aiming to push on to secure the first double-hundred of his career in any form of cricket.

'It was the usual mindset'

Image: Harry Brook celebrates his century on the first day of the second Test against New Zealand

England batter Harry Brook, speaking to BT Sport

"It was just the usual mindset - just the way I've been playing the whole time I've been playing Test cricket. Like I've said plenty of times, look to put pressure on the bowler and be as positive as possible.

"I did change a few little things, but the more positive you are generally the more you get away with. There were a few little miscues into gaps and whatnot which if was a little bit half-hearted, I might have been caught on at times. I was trying to be as positive as possible.

"We've got them on the back foot now; hopefully we can carry that on in the next few days."

