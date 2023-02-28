England in Bangladesh: Rehan Ahmed set for white-ball chance as World Cup preparations intensify

Rehan Ahmed is in line to make his international white-ball debut in England's upcoming one-day series against Bangladesh, which begins on Wednesday live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Matthew Mott's side are ramping up preparations for the defence of their 50-over World Cup title in India later this year.

The holders have 10 ODIs remaining before the World Cup gets under way in October and are in mixed form, having lost eight out of 15 matches since Jos Buttler took over from Eoin Morgan as white-ball captain in June 2022.

Most recently, England suffered a 2-1 series loss away in South Africa earlier this year.

Buttler leads a squad made up of youth and experience for the Bangladesh series.

Jofra Archer continues his return from a long injury lay-off and is joined by Mark Wood and Saqib Mahmood as pace options.

On the batting front, Dawid Malan has kept his place in the squad, with James Vince also drafted in. The uncapped Tom Abell was in the squad but withdrew due to injury.

However, perhaps the most interesting inclusion is Ahmed, who gets his opportunity with the white-ball side for the first time after impressing for the Test team in Pakistan in December.

The 18-year-old made his Test debut in Karachi, taking a five-wicket wicket haul in the second innings.

Ahmed has played 13 times for the England Under-19 ODI side, taking 24 wickets with best figures of 4-30, and has also played seven 50-over matches for Leicestershire.

Bangladesh appears the ideal place for the spinner to integrate into the white-ball side, with the spin-friendly pitches in Mirpur and Chittagong seemingly perfect for him.

Ahmed will get the opportunity to work with Adil Rashid up close, and fans will hope to see him work in tandem with his senior colleague.

England captain Buttler said: "Rehan's a really exciting talent. We're excited about his development and where we think he can go and it's great to have him in and around the England set-up.

"Someone like Adil has been such a star performer for us for a long period of time, Rehan getting to spend time with him and discuss bowling and watching each other bowl will be a huge benefit to him and a big step in his development.

"We're looking forward to watching Rehan develop and hopefully turn himself into a brilliant international cricketer."

Wood-Archer combination returns

Due to fitness issues, England have been shorn of seeing their two front-line pace bowlers, Archer and Wood, together for some time.

Archer made his return to the international side against South Africa and bowled England to their only win of that tour with a six-wicket haul in the final ODI.

That cameo reminded England of the searing pace that proved so lethal at the 2019 World Cup, and Buttler will hope he can keep fit for his side's defence of the trophy.

Wood was rested for the South Africa series, as England manage his fitness, but returns to the squad.

The Wood-Archer combination was devastating in the 2019 World Cup, with the duo's pace proving almost unplayable at times.

Sam Curran and Chris Woakes have been effective replacements in recent months, with Mahmood offering another pace option for England as he returns from injury.

With Olly Stone rested having been in New Zealand with the Test side, England still have a wealth of fast bowlers to call on in Bangladesh.

But with the World Cup being held in India, England may be persuaded to play an extra spinner and the series in Bangladesh will offer opportunities for them to experiment with their bowling set-up.

The three-match ODI series in Bangladesh is Buttler's last chance to see how his charges cope in away conditions, with the rest of their 50-over matches ahead of the World Cup taking place at home.

ODI squad: Jos Buttler, Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

T20 squad: Jos Buttler, Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

England's tour of Bangladesh schedule:

1st ODI: Wednesday March 1 - Dhaka (live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 5.30am, play starts at 6am GMT).

2nd ODI: Friday March 3 - Dhaka (live on Sky Sports from 5.30am, play starts at 6am).

3rd ODI: Monday March 6 - Chattogram (live on Sky Sports from 5.30am, play starts at 6am).

1st T20I: Thursday March 9 - Chattogram (live on Sky Sports from 8.30am, play starts at 9am).

2nd T20I: Sunday March 12 - Dhaka (live on Sky Sports from 8.30am, play starts at 9am).

3rd T20I: Tuesday March 14 - Dhaka (live on Sky Sports from 8.30am, play starts at 9am).

