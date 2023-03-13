India clinch 2-1 series win over Australia as fourth Test in Ahmedabad ends in a draw

India secured a 2-1 series win over Australia as the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad ended in a draw.

Australia finished a run-laden fixture on 175-2 in their second innings after making 480 all out first time around before India countered with 571.

The sides will meet again in the World Test Championship Final at The Kia Oval in June with India's place confirmed after Sri Lanka's last-ball defeat to New Zealand in the first Test at Christchurch.

Sri Lanka needed to beat New Zealand 2-0 in their Test series to keep their hopes of facing Australia alive.

India - runners-up to New Zealand in the previous World Test Championship Final at The Ageas Bowl in 2021 - have not lost a home Test series since being beaten 2-1 by England in 2012.

Rohit Sharma's side extended that run by winning the first two Tests against Australia but then suffered a nine-wicket defeat to the Baggy Greens in the third match.

The fourth Test was notable for Virat Kohli scoring his first century in the format since November 2019.

Travis Head (90) and Marnus Labuschagne (63no) struck half-centuries on the final day in Ahmedabad as Australia extinguished India's hopes of a 3-1 series victory.