Australia beat India 2-1 in ODI series to top rankings as Suryakumar Yadav suffers third golden duck in a row

Adam Zampa took four wickets as Australia beat India by 21 runs in the final ODI to clinch a 2-1 series win and replace their opponents at the top of the world rankings, with home batter Suryakumar Yadav recording his third golden duck in a row.

Australia were bowled out for 269 in 49 overs on a slow surface in Chennai but hosts India could only reply with 248 in 49.1 as Zampa (4-45) and fellow spinner Ashton Agar (2-41) claimed a combined six wickets.

India's ODI series defeat is their first at home in four years.

Agar's wickets of Virat Kohli (54) and Suryakumar Yadav (0) from successive deliveries swung the match Australia's way, leaving India 185-6 in the 36th over.

Zampa removed Hardik Pandya (40 off 40) in the 44th over with India requiring 52 from 38 balls, snapping a 33-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja for the seventh wicket, and then ousted Jadeja (18) in the 46th.

Suryakumar also fell first ball in India's five-wicket victory in the series opener and their 10-wicket defeat in match two.

Australia lost the preceding four-match Test series 2-1, with the sides to meet again in the red-ball format in the World Test Championship final at The Kia Oval in June - a week before Australia begin the Ashes series against England at Edgbaston.

Fit-again David Warner returned to Australia's XI for the final ODI after an elbow injury, making 23 off 31 balls from the No 4 spot.

Steve Smith (0) was the only member of the Australia side not to make double figures, with opener Mitchell Marsh (47 off 47) top-scoring as India seamer Hardik and spinner Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets apiece.