Sky Sports to show 2023 Indian Premier League with all 74 matches live

Sky Sports has agreed a deal to broadcast the 2023 Indian Premier League with all 74 matches to be shown live.

The tournament begins on Friday March 31 as defending champions Gujarat Titans face four-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ben Stokes has joined Chennai for 2023 and is set to be one of 13 England players involved in the competition, with Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals), Jofra Archer (Mumbai Indians), Harry Brook (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Mark Wood (Lucknow Super Giants) and Sam Curran (Punjab Kings) among the others.

Curran became the most expensive player in IPL history when he was signed by Kings for £1.85m in December's auction, with Stokes picked up by Chennai for £1.6m and Brook acquired by Sunrisers for 1.35m.

Joe Root will get his first experience of the IPL after joining Buttler at Rajasthan, while Moeen Ali will feature alongside Stokes at Chennai.

Bryan Henderson, Director of Cricket & NFL, Sky Sports, said: "The IPL sees the best players from across the world face off in front of a fanatical local audience in search of glory - resulting in some of the most explosive cricket around.

"We're excited to add even more live action to a busy cricketing summer that features both men's and women's Ashes series, The Vitality Blast and The Hundred, as well as a number of international series for both England's men's and women's teams."

Cricket fans can take in even more action from India from this weekend as the inaugural Women's Premier League competition comes to an end with the final live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 3pm on Sunday.