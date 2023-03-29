Ollie Robinson: The Ashes is 'redemption time' for England as Ben Stokes' side welcome Australia this summer

England feel like it's "redemption time" against Australia as they prepare to face off in the Ashes this summer, says seamer Ollie Robinson.

England haven't held the urn since 2015, with the tied 2019 series at home sandwiched in between two heavy 4-0 losses in Australia.

But England are a different prospect since the most recent of those defeats over the 2021-22 winter. Under new captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, they have won 10 of their last 12 Test matches stretching back to last summer.

"I feel like we're a completely different group," Robinson told Sky Sports News. "Some of the players are the same but we feel like it's redemption time, we can put our wrongs to right and hopefully get a win.

"We're more exciting now, we play a different brand of cricket and hopefully we can implement that in the summer."

Image: Ollie Robinson took 11 wickets at an average of 25.54 in four Tests as England lost the 2021/22 Ashes series 4-0

He added: "Baz is all about entertaining the fans, and Stokesy the same.

"Whenever we go out onto the field we're just trying to provide that entertainment - whether we win, lose or draw - we're trying to keep Test cricket alive and kicking, and I think we're doing that at the moment."

The Ashes begins with the first Test at Edgbaston on June 16, but Robinson's focus is first geared towards the start of the County Championship with Sussex and getting some overs under his belt.

Sussex get their season under way against Durham on April 6, with Australia batter Steve Smith set to join up with Robinson on the south coast ahead of the Ashes, signing on to play in three County Championship games.

"It's probably the biggest summer of my career," Robinson said. "It does feel more important than previous years.

"I've got to get overs into my body and start the season well to give me that confidence going into the Ashes.

"It's exciting and I'm really looking forward to it."

As for the imminent arrival of Smith, Robinson added: "I might speak to the groundsman, try to get a few green wickets in the nets for him - give him a big welcome!

"It's good for the game. Fans want to see Steve Smith play, and it's good for our young lads [at Sussex] to see someone of that calibre come across and play for us. It can only be a good thing."