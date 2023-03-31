Yorkshire racism hearing: Michael Vaughan says ECB charge against him has been dismissed

Outcomes from the CDC hearing into allegations of racism at Yorkshire are expected on Friday; Vaughan: "The outcome of these CDC proceedings must not be allowed to detract from the core message that there can be no place for racism in the game of cricket, or in society generally"

Michael Vaughan's charge against him was concerning an allegation he used racist or discriminatory language during his time at Yorkshire

Michael Vaughan says the ECB's charge against him has been dismissed following accusations of racism against the former England and Yorkshire captain.

Charges were brought forward against Yorkshire and seven ex-players following on from allegations made by former bowler Azeem Rafiq.

Vaughan's charge against him was concerning an allegation that he used racist or discriminatory language during his time at Yorkshire.

Vaughan's Instagram statement began: "It has been both difficult and upsetting to hear about the painful experiences which Azeem has described over the past three years.

"The outcome of these CDC proceedings must not be allowed to detract from the core message that there can be no place for racism in the game of cricket, or in society generally."

He added: "Now that the ECB's charge against me has been dismissed, I want to thank the panel for their careful attention in very difficult circumstances and to thank all of those who have given me their support during an incredibly difficult period in my life."

The outcome from the other charges brought forward at the Cricket Discipline Commission hearing are expected to be published on the ECB website at 10.30am on Friday.

Vaughan's statement in full:

"It has been both difficult and upsetting to hear about the painful experiences which Azeem has described over the past three years. The outcome of these CDC proceedings must not be allowed to detract from the core message that there can be no place for racism in the game of cricket, or in society generally.

"As with others who have spoken about their time at Yorkshire, I can only speak of my own experiences and of my own time there. The dismissal of the specific charge that concerned me takes nothing away from Azeem's own lived experiences. The hearing made public that Azeem and I met 18 months ago, well before the CDC proceedings came into existence. I told him then that I am sorry for his unacceptable, negative experiences at the club I love and in the sport I love. We had what I thought was a really positive and constructive discussion. We shook hands with a shared intention to work together in order to create positive change in cricket. For my part, nothing has altered in that respect.

"There is still a job to do and I remain keen to help bring about positive change in any way that I can. Cricket has been my life.

"Particularly with an issue such as this, CDC proceedings were an inappropriate, inadequate and backwards step. One of many reasons why I hold that view is because CDC proceedings are adversarial. They invite claim and counterclaim. They invite those involved to accuse each other of untruths or of lying. The inevitable consequence of the CB's decision-making was that three former team-mates, one of whom is a current England international player, were pitted against one another in what later became a public forum for the world at large to see. Despite being criticised by the ECB for not accusing others of lying, I remain of the view that no good can come of that approach. There are no winners in this process and there are better ways - there have to be better ways - for cricket to move forward positively and effectively.

"I have never wanted to do anything that runs contrary to genuine efforts to clean up the game of cricket.

"I truly hope people can understand why, on a personal level, I could not just accept, or apologise for, something which I know I did not do.

"At times, this process has brought me to the brink of falling out of love with cricket. I won't address here the toll that it has taken on me and my family, but I have no doubt that it has also been incredibly stressful for all of the others concerned. I hope that for them and for cricket, an inclusive healing process can now begin.

"Now that the ECB's charge against me has been dismissed, I want to thank the panel for their careful attention in very difficult circumstances and to thank all of those who have given me their support during an incredibly difficult period in my life."

More to follow....

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.