Sri Lanka beat New Zealand in dramatic Super Over to take first blood in T20 series

Ish Sodhi forces Super Over for New Zealand with final-ball six to tie Sri Lanka's 196 total; hosts manage just eight runs as Charith Asalanka hits 10 in two balls to see Sri Lanka home; tourists lead three-match T20 series 1-0

By Amar Mehta

Sunday 2 April 2023 17:31, UK

Sri Lanka&#39;s Charith Asalanka (L) and Kusal Mendis celebrate winning the super over and the match during the first Twenty 20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Eden Park in Auckland on April 2, 2023. (Photo by DAVID ROWLAND / AFP) (Photo by DAVID ROWLAND/AFP via Getty Images)
Image: Charith Asalanka (left) and Kusal Mendis led Sri Lanka home in the super over

Sri Lanka won their opening T20 international against New Zealand in dramatic fashion after chasing down a nine-run target in a Super Over.

Ish Sodhi's six over deep midwicket off the final ball of New Zealand's 20 overs saw the hosts level Sri Lanka's score of 196 in Auckland to force the six-ball shootout.

New Zealand mustered just eight runs from their over, and it took the Sri Lankans just half their allotted six to get the job done as Charith Asalanka cleared the ropes from an Adam Milne slower ball and then ramped the next for four more.

Sri Lanka lead the series 1-0 with games in Dunedin and Queenstown to come.

Earlier, New Zealand had won the toss and elected to bowl first. Sri Lanka posted 196-5, Asalanka top-scoring with 67 off 41 balls.

Mathurage Perera also hit a half century, while Jimmy Neesham took two wickets for the hosts.

New Zealand&#39;s Ish Sodhi plays a shot during the first Twenty 20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Eden Park in Auckland on April 2, 2023. (Photo by DAVID ROWLAND / AFP) (Photo by DAVID ROWLAND/AFP via Getty Images)
Image: New Zealand's Ish Sodhi scored a six from the final ball to level up the scores

In response, New Zealand lost both openers in the first two overs, but Tom Latham (27) and Daryll Mitchell (66) then shared a 63-run partnership.

Despite losing wickets, New Zealand found boundaries with regularity and stayed within touching distance of the target.

Pramod Liyanagamage, Perera and Dashun Shanaka took two wickets apiece.

