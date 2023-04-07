Valiant Ireland suffer seven-wicket Test defeat against Bangladesh

Ireland fell to a seven-wicket defeat against Bangladesh in their one-off Test match in Mirpur.

Ireland finished day three with a 131-run lead and added just six runs to their overnight score, after the hosts took just 37 minutes to bowl the visitors out.

Mushfiqur Rahim, who hit a first[-innings 126, scored 51 not out to lead Bangladesh home, and he was backed up by Mominum Hague, who hit an unbeaten 20.

Liton Das earlier gave Bangladesh a fluent start before he was bowled by Mark Adair for 23, and it looked like the hosts were in trouble when Andy McBrine had skipper Najmul Hossain caught by Andrew Balbirnie for four.

With Bangladesh in danger of collapsing after slumping to 43-2, Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur shared a 46-run partnership to steady the innings and avoid any danger of a surprising loss for the hosts.

Earlier, Ireland resumed the second innings on 286-8 and were bowled out for 292. Ebadot Hossain bowled McBrine in the fifth over of the day after he added just one run to his overnight 71 and the seamer dismissed Graham Hume for 14, to finish with figures of 3-37.

Despite losing, Ireland showed great fight during the Test and especially after the third morning, when they slumped to 51-5.

Facing an innings defeat against the dangerous spin attack of Bangladesh, Ireland dug in to take the match to a fourth innings.

Lorcan Tucker (108) hit a century and was supported by career-best half-centuries by Harry Tector and McBrine.

Tucker became just the second Irishman to hit a century on debut after Tector, who followed his 50 in the first innings with 56.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam was the best bowler for Bangladesh with 4-90, following his 5-58 in the first innings.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who bowled only 13 overs, took 2-20.