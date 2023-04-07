Ben Stokes: England Test captain focusing on bowling role in the Ashes against Australia

Ben Stokes is aiming to be England's 'fourth seamer' in the Ashes this summer, despite persistent knee issues limiting his bowling in recent months.

During England's Test series in New Zealand in February, Stokes was visibly struggling with a left knee injury and bowled just nine overs in four innings.

Ahead of the start of the Indian Premier League, Stokes said he was managing his fitness ahead of the Ashes and was not expected to bowl for the Chennai Super Kings. However, he was back bowling in Chennai's second game, getting through one over.

"It's been a very frustrating year, bowling with this knee problem. Not being able to fulfil my role as fourth seamer has been very frustrating," Stokes told Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain.

"I've worked so hard over the last month to get to where I am now. Being able to bowl pain-free has been good.

"I managed to bowl an over without any pain in my knee (in the IPL) and that is down to a lot of hard work. Everything is going nicely and just take it step by step and not look to rush myself. The main priority for me is making sure I can fulfil my role as fourth seamer in the Ashes."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ben Stokes said it was frustrating to bowl just two overs in the final Test against New Zealand

Stokes: Bairstow needs to make sure he is fit for selection

Under Stokes, England have won 10 out of 12 Test matches, but Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum still have selection headaches ahead of the Ashes.

England will be hoping to add the fit again Jofra Archer and Mark Wood to their wealth of bowling options, while Jonny Bairstow has already declared his intentions of being fit for the summer after missing the winter through injury.

Stokes said he wants "resources available for every game", adding Bairstow needs to concentrate on getting fit as he looks to fight his way back into the starting XI.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player James Anderson is focused on doing his job for Lancashire, but he can't help looking ahead to aTest summer which includes the Ashes.

"I could pick a 20-man squad if I wanted to," Stokes said. "I have asked the medical team to give us eight bowlers to choose from and this year the games are close together, so being able to have those resources available every game is something I am keen to have.

"We are fortunate to have a pick of a group of English players we have. I think I know where the starting 11 is going to be there or thereabouts.

"The thing for him (Bairstow) to concentrate on and everyone else to talk about is making sure that personally he is fit and giving himself the opportunity to be picked.

"He had a horrific injury. For that to happen was incredibly unfortunate. He has a long time before we go and hopefully he is using the time to get fit and put his name in the hat."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Chennai Super Kings against the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League.

'No issue with Australians playing County Cricket'

Ahead of the Ashes summer, 13 Australians will feature in the County Championship, including Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne.

But Stokes said he has no issue with English counties drafting in the services of Australian players.

"I have no issue with it whatsoever. It is something that will always be picked up on in an Ashes year," he said.

"It's great for our game to get the international players coming over in the county game.

"Why wouldn't you want superstar international players representing your counties. It won't have too much influence or say in the Ashes."

Watch the men's Ashes live on Sky Sports this summer, starting with the first Test from Edgbaston on June 16.