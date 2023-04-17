The Ashes 2023: Full schedule for men's and women's series across June and July

Watch England's men's and women's sides look to regain The Ashes live on Sky Sports across June and July; Sky Sports pundits include Nasser Hussain, Ricky Ponting, Kevin Pietersen, Mel Jones, Isa Guha and Mark Taylor; men's Ashes starts on June 15, women's series on June 22
Monday 17 April 2023 14:09, UK
Dates and schedule for the men's and women's Ashes series across June and July, with all matches live on Sky Sports.
First Test (Edgbaston) - Friday June 16 - Tuesday June 20 (11am start)
Second Test (Lord's) - Wednesday June 28 - Sunday July 2 (11am start)
Third Test (Clean Slate Headingley) - Thursday July 6 - Monday July 10 (11am start)
Fourth Test (Emirates Old Trafford) - Wednesday July 19 - Sunday July 23 (11am start)
Fifth Test (The Kia Oval) - Thursday July 27 - Monday July 31 (11am start)
Test match (Trent Bridge) - Thursday June 22 - Monday June 26 (11am start)
First T20 international (Edgbaston) - Saturday July 1 (6.35pm start)
Second T20 international (The Kia Oval) - Wednesday July 5 (6.35pm start)
Third T20 international (Lord's) - Saturday July 8 (6.35pm start)
First one-day international (Unique Stadium, Bristol) - Wednesday, July 12 (1pm start)
Second one-day international (The Ageas Bowl) - Sunday July 16 (11am start)
Third one-day international (Taunton) - Tuesday July 18 (1pm start)
The winners of the Test match earn four points, with the teams taking two points each in the event of a draw. Two points are awarded for victories in each of the white-ball games, with sides picking up a point apiece in the event of a tie or no result.
Men's Ashes: Ian Ward, Nasser Hussain, Ricky Ponting, Mel Jones, Mark Taylor, Mike Atherton, Eoin Morgan, Kevin Pietersen, Kumar Sangakkara, Mark Butcher, Dinesh Karthik, Sir Andrew Strauss (Lord's Test only)
Women's Ashes: Nick Knight, Isa Guha, Mel Jones, Simon Doull, Mark Butcher, Charlotte Edwards, Lydia Greenway, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Charles Dagnall
Every match from the men's and women's Ashes will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. You can also follow videos and over-by-over text commentary across Sky Sports' digital platforms.