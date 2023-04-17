The Ashes 2023: Full schedule for men's and women's series across June and July

Dates and schedule for the men's and women's Ashes series across June and July, with all matches live on Sky Sports.

The Men's Ashes

First Test (Edgbaston) - Friday June 16 - Tuesday June 20 (11am start)

Second Test (Lord's) - Wednesday June 28 - Sunday July 2 (11am start)

Third Test (Clean Slate Headingley) - Thursday July 6 - Monday July 10 (11am start)

Fourth Test (Emirates Old Trafford) - Wednesday July 19 - Sunday July 23 (11am start)

Fifth Test (The Kia Oval) - Thursday July 27 - Monday July 31 (11am start)

The Women's Ashes

Test match (Trent Bridge) - Thursday June 22 - Monday June 26 (11am start)

First T20 international (Edgbaston) - Saturday July 1 (6.35pm start)

Second T20 international (The Kia Oval) - Wednesday July 5 (6.35pm start)

Third T20 international (Lord's) - Saturday July 8 (6.35pm start)

First one-day international (Unique Stadium, Bristol) - Wednesday, July 12 (1pm start)

Second one-day international (The Ageas Bowl) - Sunday July 16 (11am start)

Third one-day international (Taunton) - Tuesday July 18 (1pm start)

Image: Knight's England side will face Australia in one Test match, three T20 internationals and three one-day internationals

How the scoring system works for The Women's Ashes?

The winners of the Test match earn four points, with the teams taking two points each in the event of a draw. Two points are awarded for victories in each of the white-ball games, with sides picking up a point apiece in the event of a tie or no result.

Last five men's Ashes series 2021/22 - Australia beat England 4-0

2019 - England and Australia drew 2-2

2017/18 - Australia beat England 4-0

2015 - England beat Australia 3-2

2013/14 - Australia beat England 5-0

Last five women's Ashes series 2021/22 - Australia beat England 12-4 on points

2019 - Australia beat England 12-4 on points

2017/18 - Australia and England drew 8-8 on points

2015 - Australia beat England 10-6 on points

2013/14 - England beat Australia 8-10 on points

Sky Sports pundits for The Ashes

Men's Ashes: Ian Ward, Nasser Hussain, Ricky Ponting, Mel Jones, Mark Taylor, Mike Atherton, Eoin Morgan, Kevin Pietersen, Kumar Sangakkara, Mark Butcher, Dinesh Karthik, Sir Andrew Strauss (Lord's Test only)

Women's Ashes: Nick Knight, Isa Guha, Mel Jones, Simon Doull, Mark Butcher, Charlotte Edwards, Lydia Greenway, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Charles Dagnall

