Men's T20 World Cup: Qualifier fixtures announced as Scotland and Ireland look to reach 2024 tournament

Scotland, Ireland, Jersey, Austria, Denmark, Germany and Italy to compete in Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier in July; top two sides in round-robin tournament will reach 2024 World Cup in West Indies and the USA; Ireland and hosts Scotland to meet in final match on July 28
Thursday 20 April 2023 12:32, UK
The fixtures have been announced for the Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier in July, at which Scotland and Ireland will be looking to clinch spots in the 2024 tournament in West Indies and the USA.
Scotland will host the seven-team, round-robin competition this summer, with the top two teams advancing to next year's World Cup.
Austria, Denmark, Germany, Italy, and Jersey are the other teams competing in the event, which runs from July 20-28.
Scotland and Ireland will face each other in the final game, while they kick off their campaigns against Germany and Denmark respectively.
Scotland and Ireland both qualified for the previous T20 World Cup in Australia last year.
Scotland were eliminated in round one despite beating West Indies, while Ireland made the Super 12s and then defeated eventual champions England in a rain-affected match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Thursday July 20
Jersey vs Austria
Italy vs Ireland
Scotland vs Germany
Friday July 21
Denmark vs Ireland
Germany vs Austria
Scotland vs Jersey
Sunday July 23
Austria vs Ireland
Italy vs Jersey
Denmark vs Germany
Monday July 24
Scotland vs Italy
Denmark vs Austria
Jersey vs Ireland
Tuesday July 25
Italy vs Denmark
Scotland vs Austria
Germany vs Jersey
Thursday July 27
Scotland vs Denmark
Ireland vs Germany
Italy vs Austria
Friday July 28
Germany vs Italy
Denmark vs Jersey
Scotland vs Ireland