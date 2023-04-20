Men's T20 World Cup: Qualifier fixtures announced as Scotland and Ireland look to reach 2024 tournament

The fixtures have been announced for the Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier in July, at which Scotland and Ireland will be looking to clinch spots in the 2024 tournament in West Indies and the USA.

Scotland will host the seven-team, round-robin competition this summer, with the top two teams advancing to next year's World Cup.

Austria, Denmark, Germany, Italy, and Jersey are the other teams competing in the event, which runs from July 20-28.

Scotland and Ireland will face each other in the final game, while they kick off their campaigns against Germany and Denmark respectively.

Scotland and Ireland both qualified for the previous T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

Scotland were eliminated in round one despite beating West Indies, while Ireland made the Super 12s and then defeated eventual champions England in a rain-affected match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier fixtures and dates

Thursday July 20

Jersey vs Austria

Italy vs Ireland

Scotland vs Germany

Friday July 21

Denmark vs Ireland

Germany vs Austria

Scotland vs Jersey

Sunday July 23

Austria vs Ireland

Italy vs Jersey

Denmark vs Germany

Monday July 24

Scotland vs Italy

Denmark vs Austria

Jersey vs Ireland

Tuesday July 25

Italy vs Denmark

Scotland vs Austria

Germany vs Jersey

Thursday July 27

Scotland vs Denmark

Ireland vs Germany

Italy vs Austria

Friday July 28

Germany vs Italy

Denmark vs Jersey

Scotland vs Ireland