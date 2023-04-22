Ben Stokes: England captain suffers IPL injury 'setback', says Chennai Super Kings head coach

England Test captain Ben Stokes has suffered an injury setback in the IPL which is set to sideline him for at least another week, according to his Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming.

Chennai spent $1.98m (£1.6m) to buy Stokes in December's player auction, but he has played in only two of the team's opening six matches of the tournament due to a toe injury.

The 31-year-old all-rounder had a pain-relieving injection in his knee before flying out to India, while there are reports in India that Stokes' latest injury is a heel problem.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Punjab Kings' Liam Livingstone smashes his international team-mate Jofra Archer's delivery for a huge six in the Indian Premier League

Fleming would not elaborate on precisely what the setback was, but ruled out Stokes' immediate return to action.

"He had another little setback yesterday, so he's probably a few days or a week away at least," Fleming said on Saturday.

"This is a challenge. Now the team is playing well. The first thing is him being fit and then if we have a headache around selection.

"Our priority is getting Ben fit and ready to play, that's what we are concentrating on.

"At the moment, he's not quite ready. But as soon as he is, we'll worry about the next part, which is how the team works."

Stokes was named 'Leading Cricketer in the World' in the latest edition of the Wisden Cricketers' Almanack on Monday.

England will desperately be hoping he will be back fit in time for this summer's five-Test Ashes series against Australia which begins at Edgbaston on June 16.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England captain Ben Stokes says his side will not change the way they play against Australia in the Ashes

Brendon McCullum, head coach of the England men's Test team, had said prior to the IPL that he had "no concerns" over Stokes' participation.

McCullum, who made his Test debut as a player for New Zealand under Fleming, said in March: "Chennai have a very good set-up and they have an outstanding leader in Flem.

"He sees the big picture in everything so I've no concerns."

He added: "I don't think he's jeopardising the Ashes... The skipper has a strong mind and he knows how to get right for the big moments."

Four-time IPL champions Chennai face Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match on Sunday.