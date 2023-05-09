Ebony Rainford-Brent appointed to ECB board as non-executive director

World Cup winner Ebony Rainford has been appointed to the ECB board as a non-executive director.

Rainford-Brent, the first black woman to play for England, was part of the squad that won the Women's 50-over and T20 World Cups in 2009.

Since retiring as a player, Rainford-Brent has established the African-Caribbean Engagement (ACE) Programme, creating opportunities for young cricketers from black communities.

She has also been director of women's cricket at Surrey and forged a successful broadcasting career.

Rainford-Brent's appointment will be ratified at the England and Wales Cricket Broad's annual general meeting on Wednesday.

ECB chair Richard Thompson said: "Ebony is a unique talent, a trailblazer who was a winner on the pitch and has achieved so much off it.

"Her ACE Programme has already made a huge impact in creating opportunities for youngsters from black communities, and she shares my impatience for making further progress in creating a truly inclusive sport."

Pete Ackerley, a former head of development at the ECB who is currently chief executive officer of the British American Football Association, has also been appointed as a non-executive director.

Existing board member Katie Bickerstaffe has been named senior independent non-executive director.

Thompson added: "Pete brings with him a vast amount of cricketing experience along with invaluable insight in other sports. He is steeped in the recreational game and will be another huge asset to the board.

"Katie has already made a huge contribution over the past three years, utilising her experience from a number of different senior roles along with her passion for growing the game."