Ollie Robinson: England bowler set for scan on 'sore ankle' in latest Ashes injury scare

England are facing another injury scare ahead of the Ashes with fast bowler Ollie Robinson set to undergo a scan on a "sore ankle" after being taken off the field while playing for Sussex on Saturday.

Robinson did not open the attack in the morning session on the third day of Sussex's County Championship game against Glamorgan at Hove, but, coming on to bowl after 30 minutes of play, put in an eight-over spell.

However, the 29-year-old would not return to the field until after lunch, with Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace explaining his absence at the close.

"He's got a sore ankle and he'll be scanned on Monday to see how bad he is," Farbrace said.

"We knew it was sore yesterday, that's why we got one spell out of him this morning.

"He tried his hardest really, it was a long spell, he got stuck in. He knew it was going to be one and one only, and then once he was off that was it for the day.

"It was precautionary really, there was no point making it worse."

Robinson had been named in England's 15-player squad to face Ireland at Lord's on June 1 for their first home Test of the summer, with James Anderson also included despite recently suffering a mild groin strain.

Meanwhile, fellow Sussex and England quick Jofra Archer has been ruled out for entire summer, while Nottinghamshire's Olly Stone will be missing for several weeks with a hamstring injury.

Robinson has been in fine form, taking career best match figures of 14 for 117 against Worcestershire earlier this month.

He maintained that form on Thursday when he was Sussex's best bowler with figures of four for 29 as Glamorgan were dismissed for 123 in their first innings.

"We knew that he was sore, and it's walking more than anything," Farbrace added. "It's not actually the running part that makes it sore, it's walking.

"It's a joint decision between our medical team and the England medical team. We've got a good relationship, with the England players that Sussex have had here, and the medical department here are very closely linked.

Image: Robinson bowled one eight-over spell on Saturday

"It's the right thing to do. We need to find out from everyone's point of view, but obviously from Ollie's point of view, he wants to know what's going on with the ankle and why it's so sore."

"I've not known of it before, but I'm sure the England medical team will know if they've treated a sore ankle with him before.

"If you're a fast bowler you're going to have niggles and injuries, and obviously from out point of view it's just about being cautious."

Amid the concern for England, there was good Ashes news for Australia as key batter Marnus Labuschagne, in his final innings for Glamorgan this summer, hit 138 from 244 balls, with 16 fours and four sixes.

