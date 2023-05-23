Ollie Robinson: England bowler fit for Ireland Test as scan reveals 'no damage to ankle'

England fast bowler Ollie Robinson has been cleared to play next month's Test match against Ireland after a scan revealed there is no damage to his ankle.

Robinson was taken off by Sussex during Saturday's County Championship game against Glamorgan having managed eight overs before lunch.

Head coach Paul Farbrace explained afterwards that Robinson's withdrawal was "precautionary".

An ECB statement read: "Sussex and England seamer Ollie Robinson had a scan on Monday to determine the extent of some discomfort in his left ankle after playing for Sussex in the LV= Insurance County Championship Division Two match against Glamorgan at Hove last week.

"Scan results have revealed no damage to the ankle and that Robinson will join up with the England Men's Test squad this weekend ahead of the LV= Insurance Test match against Ireland starting on Thursday June 1 at Lord's."

Image: Robinson bowled one eight-over spell for Sussex on Saturday before withdrawing

Robinson has been named in England's 15-player squad to face Ireland at Lord's on June 1 for their first home Test of the summer, with James Anderson also included despite recently suffering a mild groin strain.

Fellow Sussex and England quick Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the entire summer, while Nottinghamshire's Olly Stone will be missing for several weeks with a hamstring injury.

Robinson has been in fine form, taking career-best match figures of 14 for 117 against Worcestershire earlier this month.

He maintained that form on Thursday when he was Sussex's best bowler with figures of four for 29 as Glamorgan were dismissed for 123 in their first innings.

