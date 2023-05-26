Winners of World Test Championship final between Australia and India to earn close to £1.3m

 Skip to content

Australia and India meet in World Test Championship final at The Kia Oval from June 7-11 - live on Sky Sports - with the winners to earn close to £1.3m; England scoop around £284,000 after finishing fourth in standings; England face Australia in Ashes series in June and July

Marnus Labuschagne, India vs Australia (Associated Press)
Image: Australia and India will meet in the final of the World Test Championship at The Kia Oval from June 7-11, live on Sky Sports

The winners of June's World Test Championship final between Australia and India will earn close to £1.3m, the International Cricket Council has announced.

Australia and India will meet at The Kia Oval from June 7-11, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

The beaten finalists will earn just shy of £650,000 with South Africa, who finished third in the standings across the two-year cycle, to receive close to £365,000.

England, who came fourth in the table following a resurgence under captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, scooped around £284,000.

All nine World Test Championship participants - the other sides involved were Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Pakistan, West Indies and Bangladesh - earned a share of the $3.8m (£3.076m) purse.

England&#39;s Harry Brook, second left, is congratulated by teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand&#39;s Kane Williamson on day 4 of their cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand, Monday, Feb 27, 2023. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
Image: England finished fourth in the standings at the end of the two-year cycle

After the World Test Championship final, Australia will remain in England for their Ashes defence as they play Stokes' side at Edgbaston, Lord's, Emirates Old Trafford, Headingley and The Kia Oval across June and July.

India will be hoping to go one better than two years ago in the World Test Championship, having lost to New Zealand in the 2021 final at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Although scheduled for five days, the final does have a reserve day on June 12 in case of bad weather.

