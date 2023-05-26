 Skip to content

Former Yorkshire players and coaches including Gary Ballance, Tim Bresnan, Andrew Gale sanctioned by CDC

The article below contains subject matter that readers may find offensive and distressing

Friday 26 May 2023 14:29, UK

Six former Yorkshire players and coaches - including Gary Ballance and Tim Bresnan - have been handed fines and suspensions by The Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) for "alleged use of racist and/or discriminatory language".

Yorkshire County Cricket Club will find out what sanctions they will face on June 27. Yorkshire have admitted to four charges including a "failure to address systemic use of racist and/or discriminatory language over a prolonged period".

All six individuals can appeal the sanctions.

CDC sanctions in full:

Earlier in May, The ECB recommended fines totalling £37,000 for the players charged in the Yorkshire racism scandal.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

