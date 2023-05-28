Indian Premier League final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans pushed to Monday after rain

The final of the Indian Premier League has been pushed into Monday after rain in Ahmedabad prevented Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans from getting under way.

A heavy downpour initially delayed Sunday's scheduled start time of 1500 BST, with persistent further rain leading to play being abandoned for the day at around 1830 BST.

The forecast for Monday is much improved with play due to begin at 1500 BST - but if no cricket is possible, Gujarat will win the title after topping the league phase of the competition.

Chennai are competing in their 10th final, having won the tournament in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021 and finished runners-up in 2008, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2019.

Should Super Kings win this year, they will equal Mumbai Indians' record of five IPL titles.

Gujarat are aiming for back-to-back victories after winning the trophy last year in their debut season as a franchise, with Hardik Pandya's men overcoming Rajasthan Royals in the final.

Shubman Gill has been crucial in Titans' progression to a second straight final, scoring three hundreds in his last four innings and 851 runs in total across the competition.

