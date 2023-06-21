 Skip to content

Women's Ashes 2023: Lauren Filer to make England debut and Danni Wyatt earns maiden Test cap

Twenty-one-year-old fast bowler Issy Wong not picked for series-opening Ashes Test at Trent Bridge; watch the multi-format series live on Sky Sports Cricket from Thursday, with coverage of the Test starting at 10am

Wednesday 21 June 2023 09:36, UK

Lauren Filer (Getty Images)
England have announced their starting XI for their Women's Ashes Test match against Australia at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Western Storm seamer Lauren Filer is set to make her senior England bow, while Danielle Wyatt earns a maiden Test cap.

There is no place in the XI for 21-year-old fast bowler Issy Wong, who impressed in the Women's Premier League in India earlier this year, taking a hat-trick in the semi-final.

England Women's Team for Ashes Test: 1) Tammy Beaumont, 2) Emma Lamb, 3) Heather Knight (c), 4) Nat Sciver-Brunt, 5) Sophia Dunkley, 6) Danielle Wyatt, 7) Amy Jones (wkt), 8) Sophie Ecclestone, 9) Kate Cross, 10) Lauren Filer, 11) Lauren Bell

Women's Ashes schedule (all games live on Sky Sports)

  • Test match (Trent Bridge) - Thursday June 22 - Monday June 26 (11am start)
  • First T20 international (Edgbaston) - Saturday July 1 (6.35pm start)
  • Second T20 international (The Kia Oval) - Wednesday July 5 (6.35pm start)
  • Third T20 international (Lord's) - Saturday July 8 (6.35pm start)
  • First one-day international (Unique Stadium, Bristol) - Wednesday, July 12 (1pm start)
  • Second one-day international (The Ageas Bowl) - Sunday July 16 (11am start)
  • Third one-day international (Taunton) - Tuesday July 18 (1pm start)

How does the scoring system work for the Women's Ashes?

The winners of the Test match earn four points, with the teams taking two points each in the event of a draw. Two points are awarded for victories in each of the white-ball games, with sides picking up a point apiece in the event of a tie or no result.

