Women's Ashes, a beginner's guide: All you need to know about Heather Knight's England and the all-conquering Australians

Wednesday 21 June 2023 16:32, UK
Want to know more about the Women's Ashes? Here's our essential guide to the two teams, the multi-format series and which players to watch out for...
One of the great sporting rivalries.
England and Australia first met in a men's Test match in Melbourne in 1877, but the Ashes as we know it started with the 1882/83 series after Australia claimed their first Test win on English soil, a narrow seven-run victory at The Oval in 1882.
After bowling their hosts out for 77, a young journalist called Reginald Shirley Brooks penned a mock obituary for English cricket, writing: "In affectionate remembrance of English cricket which died at The Oval, 29th August, 1882. Deeply lamented by a large circle of sorrowing friends and acquaintances, RIP. NB The body will be cremated and the Ashes taken to Australia."
The first women's Test series between England and Australia, and in fact the first women's Test series ever, was played in Australia in 1934/35, with England emerging victorious.
The contest was not officially designated 'the Women's Ashes' until the 1998 series, when an autographed bat was burned before the first Test at Lord's, with some ashes then being placed inside a hollowed-out wooden cricket ball replica. In 2013, a new Women's Ashes trophy was produced.
Since the 2013 series, one-day internationals and T20 international matches have counted towards the result of the series, as well as Test matches, in a multi-series format.
As of 2015, the winners of the Test match earn four points, with the teams taking two points each in the event of a draw. Two points are awarded for victories in each of the white-ball games, with sides picking up a point apiece in the event of a tie or no result.
Over 80,000 tickets have now been sold for this summer's Women's Ashes series, breaking last year's record attendance across the women's summer of 50,000. The 2019 Women's Ashes in England was attended by 32,000 people.
This year's Women's Ashes Test match at Trent Bridge, starting on Wednesday, has sold 14,500 tickets - double the record attendance for a women's Test in the UK, which came last year as England played South Africa in front of 7,500 at Taunton.
A total of 24 series have taken place, with Australia winning 10, England six and eight ending up drawn.
Australia have won three of the last four series, drawing the other, to hold the Ashes since England last triumphed in 2013/14.
Australia have won both of the last two series by a scoreline of 12-4, with England's sole victory in 2019 coming in the dead-rubber final T20, while they went winless on the 2021/22 tour, earning their four points through a drawn Test and two weather-affected 'no results' in the T20 series.
Australia, quite simply, could not be in any better form, having secured a sixth T20 World Cup title - and third in succession - in South Africa earlier this year.
It was Australia's 13th World Cup win across all formats. They have also won seven 50-over tournaments and are the current holders following their success in New Zealand last year.
"You could argue that they're the greatest cricket team of all time, challenging that great Australian [men's] team of the 2000s when I was growing up," England batter Tammy Beaumont said following their T20 World Cup triumph.
As for England, 'Jonball' or 'Lewball' - it has not got an official name yet - is the women's version of 'Bazball', with women's head coach Jon Lewis adopting a similarly aggressive approach to the one that has rejuvenated the men's Test team.
Since taking over in November 2022, Lewis' team swept the West Indies aside ahead of the T20 World Cup - winning 8-0 across T20I and ODI cricket in the Caribbean - and then reeled off four wins at the big dance, including hitting a tournament-record 213-5 against Pakistan when Nat Sciver-Brunt struck a 40-ball 81 not out.
England would ultimately suffer disappointment at the semi-final stage, losing out to hosts South Africa by six runs.
England captain Heather Knight has yet to be on the winning end of an Ashes series, though she has troubled Australia greatly as a batter in the Test arena, scoring two huge hundreds - including a career-best 168 not out on the away tour 18 months ago - along with two fifties in seven matches.
Nat Sciver-Brunt is arguably one of the best batters in the world right now, across all formats, ranking third in ODI cricket and 11th in the T20 format. And in 24-year-old Sophia Dunkley, England have unearthed a real batting star of the future.
Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone is ranked as the world's No 1 bowler in both ODI and T20 cricket and will be heavily relied upon by the hosts to pin down the Australian batting line-up throughout the summer.
Elsewhere, Lauren Filer has been picked to make her England debut in the series-opening Test match, preferred over fellow seamer Issy Wong - though the latter is still sure to feature prominently in the shorter formats, having mightily impressed for Mumbai Indians in their Women's Premier League win earlier this year, taking a hat-trick in the semi-finals.
Australia are without their inspirational captain Meg Lanning, who has been ruled out of the series for unspecified medical reasons. Chirpy wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy is an excellent stand-in, however.
Healy forms part of a formidable batting line-up that also contains Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath, who sit atop of the ODI and T20 batting rankings respectively - Mooney also occupying second spot on the latter.
As for their bowling attack, star veteran Megan Schutt is superbly supported by young quick Darcie Brown, among a plethora of quality spin options.
Also, you would be hard-pressed to find two better all-rounders in world cricket than Ashleigh Gardner and Ellyse Perry. All action.
