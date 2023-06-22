Vitality Blast: Middlesex chase down record 253 to beat Surrey by seven wickets at The Oval

Middlesex produced the biggest successful run chase in Vitality Blast history to stun Surrey with an incredible seven-wicket victory at The Oval.

Will Jacks (96) fired five sixes in an over and put on a 177-run opening stand with Laurie Evans (85) inside 13 overs, as Surrey took control after losing the toss and being put in to bat, setting Middlesex a huge target of 253.

Tom Helm, Martin Andersson and Ryan Higgins claimed two wickets each for the visitors as Surrey eventually made 252-7, their second 250+ total of the season, only for Stevie Eskinazi to get Middlesex's reply off to a strong start.

Image: Stevie Eskinazi fired 73 for Middlesex to lead them to a record successful Vitality Blast chase

The Middlesex captain put on 90 with Joe Cracknell (36) for the first wicket before the latter was run out by Tom Curran, with Eskinazi making 73 from 39 balls before being removed by Chris Jordan.

Higgins made 48 from 24 deliveries and added 105 for the third wicket with Max Holden (68 not out) to move Middlesex to the brink of a record chase, only for Josh Blake to claim a smart catch behind the stumps to give Jordan his second wicket.

Middlesex required nine from the final over, where Jack Davies (11no) produced an incredible scoop for six off the opening delivery and fired the next for a boundary to see the visitors complete a dramatic victory with four balls to spare.

The remarkable win ends a run of 10 consecutive defeats this season for Middlesex in the South Group, while Surrey missed out on the opportunity to move above Somerset at the top of the table.

It was also the second-highest successful run chase in T20 history, six runs short of South Africa's record win over the West Indies earlier this year, while the 506 runs in the contest smashes the Vitality Blast record for highest match aggregate score.

"We must have been on one of the longest losing streaks, so to pull out a performance like that is absolute magic," Eskinazi told Sky Sports.

"It's really special. I think the skill and the talent and determination on show tonight is something that we've known in the dressing room we have, but it's really important to show it to the rest of the country."

"It has been a phenomenally difficult time for us a group of players, managing staff and a club as a whole. The celebrations may look a bit over the top for a first win, it's more the vindication in the process that what we're doing does work."

Elsewhere, Harrison Ward struck a brutal half-century for Sussex Sharks as they eased to a seven-wicket win in a one-side contest at Gloucestershire, after Ari Karvelas (4-20) and Shadab Khan (4-27) had helped bowl out the hosts for 140.

Joe Denly joined James Vince and Luke Wright in passing 5,000 Vitality Blast runs after a breathtaking 32-ball 76 against Essex gave Kent Spitfires their fifth straight victory.

Daniel Bell-Drummond also scored an unbeaten 69 as Kent bolstered their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals with a six-wicket win in Chelmsford, while Worcestershire Rapids chased down 140 with nine balls remaining to claim a five-wicket win over Notts Outlaws.

North Group leaders Birmingham Bears put one foot in the quarter-finals after a four-run win over Yorkshire Vikings, as Dan Mousley impressed with 4-28 to limit Yorkshire to 176-8 in pursuit of 181.

There are eight more Vitality Blast matches scheduled on Friday, with Somerset's home match against Gloucestershire live from 6.25pm on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Mix.