Scotland breeze past UAE at Cricket World Cup Qualifier to make it two wins from two

Scotland eased to a 111-run victory over UAE as they made it back-to-back victories at the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.

Captain Richie Berrington, whose side edged Ireland in a thrilling last-ball finish earlier this week, struck a career-best 127 from 136 balls as Scotland posted 282-8.

Seamer Safyaan Sharif then bagged 4-20 from 6.3 overs as UAE were dismissed for 171 in 35.3 overs to see their hopes of making the Super Six stage ended.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

The top two sides in the 10-team tournament, which includes former World Cup winners West Indies and Sri Lanka, will reach the World Cup proper in India in October and November.

Scotland's innings was not without its wobbles - Berrington's men stumbled to 48-4 inside 15 overs and were 172-7 in the 39th before Berrington and Mark Watt (44no off 31) added 110 for the eighth wicket.

Scotland's remaining Group B games are against Oman and Sri Lanka.

Ireland - who have lost two from two with their defeat to Scotland preceded by a shock upset against Oman - have Sri Lanka and the UAE left to play.