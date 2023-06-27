ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023: England face New Zealand in opener on October 5 in 2019 final repeat

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India will begin with a repeat of the 2019 final as England face New Zealand on October 5 in Ahmedabad - the same venue that will host the final on November 19; watch the second men's Ashes Test live on Sky Sports Cricket from Wednesday
Tuesday 27 June 2023 09:51, UK
The Men's Cricket World Cup in India will begin on October 5, with England facing New Zealand in Ahmedabad in a repeat of the 2019 final.
The tournament will conclude at the same venue, where the final is scheduled for November 19.
The fixtures were revealed by the International Cricket Council during an event in Mumbai, less than four months before the start of the 50-over tournament, with the delay partly due to soured political relations between India and Pakistan.
India's refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup in August-September triggered the latest dispute between the bitter neighbours, who play each other only in multi-team events.
England vs New Zealand - October 5
England vs Bangladesh - October 10
England vs Afghanistan - October 15
England vs South Africa - October 21
England vs Qualifier 2 - October 26
England vs India - October 29
England vs Australia - November 4
England vs Qualifier 1 - November 8
England vs Pakistan - November 12
Pakistan responded by threatening to boycott the World Cup if they were not allowed to stage at least some matches of the Asia Cup on home soil.
The stalemate was finally resolved earlier this month when Pakistan agreed to split matches with Sri Lanka, where India will play their Asia Cup matches.
The arch-rivals will meet in the tournament's most anticipated match on October 15 - also in Ahmedabad - while hosts India will face off against five-time winners Australia in Chennai on October 8.
England's opener against New Zealand is a rematch of the 2019 final in which they prevailed via a controversial, and now-scrapped boundary count rule.
The match went to a super over, after Ben Stokes had earlier inadvertently deflected a ball thrown from the field by Martin Guptill for four more runs while diving to make to make it back into the crease.
ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice said: "Hundreds of millions of fans around the world will be part of what we hope will be the greatest ever Men's Cricket World Cup and we know in India the teams will enjoy a unique electric atmosphere."
BCCI secretary Jay Shah said: "It's a matter of great honour and pride to be hosting the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in different cities across India, showcasing the rich diversity of our country.
"The fervour and passion for cricket in India is unique. I am sure fans both here and abroad would be looking forward to the tournament's return to India for the first time since 2011, when our team became the first to lift the trophy on home soil."

Ahmedabad
5 October - England vs New Zealand
15 October - India vs Pakistan
4 November - England vs Australia
10 November - South Africa vs Afghanistan
19 November - Final
Hyderabad
6 October - Pakistan vs Qualifier 1
9 October - New Zealand vs Qualifier 1
12 October - Pakistan vs Qualifier 2
Dharamsala
7 October - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Day Game)
10 October - England vs Bangladesh
16 October - South Africa vs Qualifier 1
22 October - India vs New Zealand
29 October - Australia vs New Zealand (Day Game)
Delhi
7 October - South Africa vs Qualifier 2
11 October - India vs Afghanistan
15 October - England vs Afghanistan
25 October - Australia vs Qualifier 1
6 November - Bangladesh vs Qualifier 2
Chennai
8 October - India vs Australia
14 October - New Zealand vs Bangladesh (Day Game)
18 October - New Zealand vs Afghanistan
23 October - Pakistan vs Afghanistan
27 October - Pakistan vs South Africa
Lucknow
13 October - Australia vs South Africa
17 October - Australia vs Qualifier 2
21 October - Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 2 (Day Game)
29 October - India vs England
3 November - Qualifier 1 vs Afghanistan
Pune
19 October - India vs Bangladesh
30 October - Afghanistan vs Qualifier 2
1 November - New Zealand vs South Africa
8 November - England vs Qualifier 1
12 November - Australia vs Bangladesh (Day Game)
Bengaluru
20 October - Australia vs Pakistan
26 October - England vs Qualifier 2
4 November - New Zealand vs Pakistan (Day Game)
9 November - New Zealand vs Qualifier 2
11 November - India vs Qualifier 1
Mumbai
21 October - England vs South Africa
24 October - South Africa vs Bangladesh
2 November - India vs Qualifier 2
7 November - Australia vs Afghanistan
15 November - Semi-final 1
Kolkata
28 October - Qualifier 1 vs Bangladesh
31 October - Pakistan vs Bangladesh
5 November - India vs South Africa
12 November - England vs Pakistan
16 November - Semi-final 2