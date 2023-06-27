ICEC report recommendations: ECB must apologise for failings and take immediate action

We recommend the following changes with respect to the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) or any future adjudication body if it is replaced and/or renamed:

a) The CDC's jurisdiction should cover everyone working in the professional game, including Chairs, Chief Executives and all other 'off field' staff.

b) The sanctions available to the CDC should be strengthened, including the power to suspend or cancel the right to host high profile matches.

c) CDC Panels in discrimination cases must have specialist EDI expertise or access to specialist EDI support, and there should be appropriate levels of diversity amongst those who can sit on such Panels.

d) The CDC must be properly resourced by the ECB in terms of personnel and finance.

e) The CDC should have its own website on which it should publish full written reasons for every decision, save in exceptional circumstances which should be clearly defined.

f) There should be greater communication between the CDC and the ECB about cases that the former has handled, and the lessons learned.

g) Chairs of the CDC should be appointed by the ECB using expert external recruitment assistance to run an open and transparent recruitment process.

h) The Chair of the CDC should appoint remaining Panel members using the same process. Panel members must have an appropriate balance of skills, expertise and, importantly, diversity.

i) The Chair and Panel members should be appointed for a four-year term and serve a maximum of two terms.