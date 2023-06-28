England Women's T20 Ashes squad: Issy Wong recalled to team to face Australia as Danielle Gibson receives first call-up

Issy Wong has been recalled for England Women's T20 Ashes squad against Australia, while Western Storm all-rounder Danielle Gibson has received her first full call-up.

Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn and Lauren Winfield-Hill, who were all part of the squad for the T20 World Cup in February, are among the 16 names selected as England attempt to recover from defeat on day five at Trent Bridge last week.

Ashleigh Gardner's bowling masterclass (8-66) spurred Australia onto a 89-run victory, with all five wickets in the morning to seal victory, after record-breaking crowds descended on Trent Bridge for the first encounter of the seven-match series.

England are now looking for some fresh impetus as they try to turn the tide in the series, already facing an uphill task. With that in mind, Gibson receives her first full IT20 call-up after travelling to the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup as a travelling reserve in February and being named in England's Ashes Test squad earlier this month, while Wong is recalled after missing out on selection for the World Cup and featuring in the recent England Women A T20 matches against Australia A.

Heather Knight's group take on Australia at Edgbaston (Saturday July 1), the Kia Oval (Wednesday July 5) and Lord's (Saturday July 8) with each fixture worth two points.

Head coach Jon Lewis said: "We're really looking forward to our IT20s in the next part of our Ashes Series.

"A number of those selected have performed exceptionally well for England A in their short format fixtures and it's great to have them back with us.

Image: Danielle Gibson of Western Storm receives her first call-up

"Danielle Gibson is selected for the first time in our IT20 squad, she is in great form at regional level and has the potential to impact the game whenever she is called upon.

"Issy Wong returns to the T20 squad after her success in the Women's Premier League with Mumbai Indians, it will be exciting to see how she has progressed and grown from those experiences.

"We look forward to playing these three matches and putting on a show for everyone to enjoy."

Meanwhile, fresh from their hat-trick of T20 victories over Australia A, England Women A have announced a squad for their opening 50-over fixture against Australia A at Loughborough on Wednesday. Grace Scrivens will captain the side for their 50-over campaign.

England Women Vitality IT20 Women's Ashes squad:

Heather Knight (captain, Western Storm)

Lauren Bell (Southern Vipers)

Maia Bouchier (Southern Vipers)

Alice Capsey (South East Stars)

Kate Cross (Thunder)

Freya Davies (South East Stars)

Charlie Dean (Southern Vipers)

Sophia Dunkley (South East Stars)

Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder)

Danielle Gibson (Western Storm)

Sarah Glenn (The Blaze)

Amy Jones (Central Sparks)

Nat Sciver-Brunt (vice-captain, The Blaze)

Issy Wong (Central Sparks)

Lauren Winfield-Hill (Northern Diamonds)

Danielle Wyatt (Southern Brave)



Women's Ashes Fixtures:

Saturday July 1: 1st Vitality IT20, Edgbaston, Birmingham 6.30pm (2 points)

Wednesday July 5: 2nd Vitality IT20, The Kia Oval, London 6.30pm (2 points)

Saturday July 8: 3rd Vitality IT20, Lord's, London 9.10am (2 points)

Wednesday 12 July: 1st We Got Game ODI, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol 1pm (2 points)

Sunday 16 July: 2nd We Got Game ODI, Ageas Bowl, Southampton, 11am (2 points)

Tuesday 18 July: 3rd We Got Game ODI, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 11am (2 points)

