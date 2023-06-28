Women's Ashes: Issy Wong recalled for T20 series as Danielle Gibson earns first full white-ball call-up

Issy Wong has been recalled by England for the Women's Ashes T20s, while Danielle Gibson has received her first full white-ball call-up.

There is no place for opener Tammy Beaumont, nor seam bowler Lauren Filer, despite both impressing in the Women's Ashes Test at Trent Bridge to open the series.

Beaumont scored the first double-hundred by an England woman in Tests in the 89-run defeat to Australia, while 22-year-old debutant Filer took four wickets with her fiery fast bowling.

Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn and Lauren Winfield-Hill, who were all part of the squad for the T20 World Cup in February, are among the 16 names selected as England attempt to recover that opening Test defeat.

England are now looking for some fresh impetus as they try to turn the tide in the series, already facing an uphill task.

With that in mind, Gibson receives her first full IT20 call-up after travelling to the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup as a travelling reserve in February and being named in England's Ashes Test squad earlier this month, while Wong is recalled after missing out on selection for the World Cup and featuring in the recent England Women A T20 matches against Australia A.

Heather Knight's group take on Australia at Edgbaston (Saturday July 1), the Kia Oval (Wednesday July 5) and Lord's (Saturday July 8) with each fixture worth two points.

Head coach Jon Lewis said: "We're really looking forward to our IT20s in the next part of our Ashes Series.

"A number of those selected have performed exceptionally well for England A in their short format fixtures and it's great to have them back with us.

Image: Danielle Gibson of Western Storm receives her first call-up

"Danielle Gibson is selected for the first time in our IT20 squad, she is in great form at regional level and has the potential to impact the game whenever she is called upon.

"Issy Wong returns to the T20 squad after her success in the Women's Premier League with Mumbai Indians, it will be exciting to see how she has progressed and grown from those experiences.

"We look forward to playing these three matches and putting on a show for everyone to enjoy."

Meanwhile, fresh from their hat-trick of T20 victories over Australia A, England Women A have announced a squad for their opening 50-over fixture against Australia A at Loughborough on Wednesday. Grace Scrivens will captain the side for their 50-over campaign.

England Women Vitality IT20 Women's Ashes squad:

Heather Knight (captain), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt (vice-captain), Issy Wong, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danielle Wyatt