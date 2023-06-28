County Championship: Reigning champions Surrey thrashed by Lancashire after being skittled for 84

Lancashire seamers Tom Bailey and Will Williams took just 45 minutes to complete a 123-run LV=Insurance County Championship victory over Surrey as the reigning champions suffered their first home defeat in first-class cricket in 19 matches.

Williams picked up 4-13 in just 4.3 overs on the final morning as Surrey were skittled for 84, giving him overall figures of 4-23, while Bailey finished with 5-48.

Surrey resumed on 57-5 in a chase of 208 and lost Tom Lawes (10) in Bailey's second over of the morning before Williams bowled Will Jacks (20) and Sam Curan (12) in the same over.

Williams then accounted for Sean Abbott (0) and Jordan Clark (4) as Lancashire wrapped up a comprehensive win before lunch on the fourth day.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Elsewhere, Kent's spinners finally overcame a late flourish from the Northamptonshire tail to wrap up an innings victory at Wantage Road.

Joe Denly claimed 4-164 and Hamid Qadri 3-51 as the home side were bowled out for 369 despite an entertaining ninth-wicket stand of 70 between Ben Sanderson and Jack White.

The Northamptonshire pair both registered career-best performances in first-class cricket, with Sanderson hitting 46 before White, batting at No 10, hammered a maiden half-century from 68 balls.

White was last man out for 59 to seal Kent's first Championship victory since the opening round of the campaign, when they defeated the same opponents by seven wickets at Canterbury.