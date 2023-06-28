Women's Ashes Test at Trent Bridge sets more record-breaking figures on Sky Sports

The opening fixture of the Women’s Ashes series at Trent Bridge saw more record-breaking figures on Sky Sports, following records set by the Men’s Test last week.

The women's opening Test saw a peak audience of 480k on Sunday, the highest viewing ever for The Women's Ashes across all formats.

Over the five days, it is the highest viewing figures for a women's Test match on record. On the closely contested day five, the Test averaged 171k with a peak of 239k.

Across Sky Sports' social media channels, there were a total of 11.9m video views over the five days, with an average of 204k views per Instagram reel.

Sky Sports Managing Director Jonathan Licht said: "We're thrilled to see further records broken on Sky Sports following such an exciting start to the Ashes for the England Women's team, and with the record-breaking performance on the pitch from Tammy Beaumont, the women's game looks to be stronger than ever.

"This is just the beginning of a monumental summer for cricket, and Sky Sports will continue to deliver unrivalled coverage across linear and digital channels, bringing all the entertainment from The Ashes to existing and new cricket fans."

Tony Singh, Chief Commercial Officer at the ECB said: "It was fitting that the five-day LV= Insurance Test went down to the final day, and it's fantastic that so many people wanted to be a part of the action, whether watching in the stands, on Sky, or listening on radio or online.

"We're delighted that a record number of viewers watched the opening game of the Metro Bank Women's Ashes on Sky Sports. For a long time, Sky have been great supporters of women's cricket, and these record figures are another important milestone as the women's game continues to grow and attract even more fans.

"I am sure both Ashes series will continue to deliver great drama and entertainment."

Women's Ashes schedule (all games live on Sky Sports)

First T20 international (Edgbaston) - Saturday July 1 (6.35pm start)

- Saturday July 1 (6.35pm start) Second T20 international (The Kia Oval) - Wednesday July 5 (6.35pm start)

- Wednesday July 5 (6.35pm start) Third T20 international (Lord's) - Saturday July 8 (6.35pm start)

Saturday July 8 (6.35pm start) First one-day internationa l (Unique Stadium, Bristol) - Wednesday, July 12 (1pm start)

l - Wednesday, July 12 (1pm start) Second one-day internationa l (The Ageas Bowl) - Sunday July 16 (11am start)

l - Sunday July 16 (11am start) Third one-day international (Taunton) - Tuesday July 18 (1pm start)

Watch the Women's Ashes series live on Sky Sports. The first of three T20 internationals takes place at Edgbaston on Saturday with a 6.35pm start.