Ashes 2023: Australia call for investigation into Lord's Long Room altercation

Cricket Australia has requested an investigation into "several incidents involving spectators in the members area" following alleged abuse of players during lunch on day five of the Lord’s Test.

In remarkable scenes at Lord's, Australian pair David Warner and Usman Khawaja appeared to remonstrate with spectators in the Long Room as they returned to the dressing room for lunch.

Cricket Australia's statement said: "It is alleged players and staff from the Australian team were verbally abused, with some being physically contacted, as they made their way to lunch through the members area."

An MCC spokesperson said: "The Long Room is unique in world cricket and the great privilege of players passing through the Pavilion is very special. After this morning's play, emotions were running high, and words were unfortunately exchanged with some of the Australian team, by a small number of Members.

"We have unreservedly apologised to the Australian Team and will deal with any Member who has not maintained the standard we expect through our disciplinary processes. It was not necessary to eject anyone from the ground and I am pleased to say that there was no repeat of this as the players resumed the field for this afternoon's session."

The scenes all stemmed from the controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow, with wicketkeeper Alex Carey throwing the ball at the stumps as Bairstow walked out of his crease.

England felt the decision was harsh, assuming that the ball was dead. Tempers frayed in the aftermath, with Bairstow very unhappy as he left the pitch, with several other players seen arguing before the teams left the field of play for lunch.