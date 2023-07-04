Scotland knock out Zimbabwe from Cricket World Cup and set up Netherlands clash for final qualification spot

Scotland followed up their win over West Indies at the weekend with a 31-run victory over Zimbabwe on Tuesday to also knock them out of contention for the final 2023 Cricket World Cup qualification place.

Scotland's triumph now sets up a winner-takes-all clash with the Netherlands on Thursday to determine who claims the second spot alongside Sri Lanka for the 50-over World Cup in India which will take place in October and November.

Sri Lanka, who are unbeaten so far in the World Cup Qualifier tournament taking place in Zimbabwe, will contest Sunday's final against Scotland or the Netherlands.

Michael Leask hit a vital lower-order 48 off 34 balls to help lift Scotland above 200 as they set Zimbabwe 235 to win in Bulawayo, after being inserted having lost the toss. Sean Williams was the pick of the Zimbabwe bowlers, with figures of 3-41.

In reply, Chris Sole claimed 3-33 - including Joylord Gumbie first ball, fellow opener Craig Ervine (2) and the dangerous Williams (12) - as Zimbabwe stumbled to 37-4 inside eight overs.

Ryan Burl (83) recovered the innings, sharing in sizable partnerships with both Sikandar Raza (34) and Wessly Madhevere (40) for the fifth and sixth wickets, respectively.

But Madhevere's wicket sparked another collapse from the hosts, with Leask (2-33) again providing a key contribution in claiming the wicket of Burl as well as Richard Ngarava (2).

Burl was the ninth wicket to fall, with Zimbabwe still requiring 38 to win from the final 11.2 overs, and Safyaan Sharif (1-38) ultimately wrapped things up for the Scots, bowling Tendai Chatara (2) to clinch victory.