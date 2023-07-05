The Ashes: England captain Ben Stokes backs 'superstar' Jonny Bairstow to fire at Headingley after stumping row

Ben Stokes has backed "superstar" Jonny Bairstow to put in a big performance at Headingley in the wake of the Ashes stumping row at Lord's and after being elevated to the spot where he produced "miracles" last summer.

Bairstow was controversially dismissed on the final day of the second Test on Sunday as England lost by 43 runs to slip 2-0 down in the five-match contest, which continues in Leeds from Thursday.

A series-ending shoulder injury for Ollie Pope has led to a rejig in the batting order with Harry Brook promoted to No 3 and Bairstow jumping from No 7 to No 5, the position from where he struck four tons in six home Tests in 2022 as he amassed 681 runs at an average of 75.66 with a strike rate of 96.59.

Speaking on the eve of the third Test at Bairstow's home ground, England skipper Stokes said of his team-mate's move up the order: "That's where he performed his miracles last summer.

"Jonny is someone who wants to get in the game and we feel he offers his best things to the team when he is in the game.

"He is a superstar and the quicker we can get him into the game the better for him as an individual and the better we are as a team."

The stumping saga at Lord's - Bairstow given out by the third umpire after walking out his crease before the ball was declared dead - has dominated the headlines over recent days, with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese even having their day.

Asked whether Bairstow will be fired up by the incident, Stokes added: "Jonny is fine.

"We have seen in the past that after any sort of criticism of himself he has always managed to do something.

"If he uses what happened last week as some kind of inspiration to get the best out of himself, who knows?

"I said before training that whatever you need to do as individuals, do it.

"I don't think we can galvanise as a group any more than we have. There has been a lot of noise about the incident at Lord's but the best thing everyone can do is move on."

'Headingley always provides amazing atmosphere'

Stokes threatened to pull off another famous Ashes heist at Lord's on Sunday when, four years on from his remarkable 135 not out at Headingley, his 155 took England to within 70 runs of victory in a chase of 371 before his dismissal ultimately ended the hosts' hopes.

Headingley is the venue this week for a Test England must win to keep alive their hopes of a first Ashes series victory since 2015.

The fans at the stadium always make a deafening noise and after the controversy at Lord's, Stokes expects that to ratchet up further from Thursday.

The skipper added: "The Western Terrace is something else really. It's like the Hollies [Stand] at Edgbaston. The atmosphere when it gets going, certainly towards the end of the day, is something else.

"When we are on top they go with us. Even when things aren't going our way, they are always there with us. It's always an amazing atmosphere. I would think it would be [more lively this week].

"I don't know what is it about Headingley but you can always look back at certain things to happen here. We have some very fond memories here as a team and I'm sure supporters have fond memories as well.

"The magic thing this week would be for us to win the game and keep the Ashes alive."

