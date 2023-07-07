Women's Ashes: Nat Sciver-Brunt says England's T20 win at The Oval has given the team belief they can beat Australia

Nat Sciver-Brunt says England's three-run win over Australia in the second T20 international on Wednesday has given the team belief that they can still win the Women's Ashes.

Heather Knight's side still trail 6-2 in the multi-format series after losing the opening Test match at Trent Bridge and the first IT20 at Edgbaston. They need to win all of the four remaining games [one IT20, three ODIs] to regain the Ashes.

It's a tall order against an Australian side who are holders of the 50-over World Cup and three-time reigning T20 World Cup champions, but Sciver-Brunt believes England no longer fear the all-conquering Aussies.

"The gap wasn't that big [with Australia]," Sciver-Brunt said ahead of the third IT20 at Lord's on Saturday - live on Sky Sports Mix from 6pm.

"It was probably just a mental gap that we had before. Skill-wise, I'd say we're evenly matched.

"You don't become a world-class team for nothing. You have to know how to win from all places and positions in the game... that's something Australia have done really well over the last five or 10 years - but we're working on it."

Talking further on the uphill task England have ahead of them, Sciver-Brunt added: "It makes the game more simple - there's no choice, you just have to go for it.

"We know that Australia will definitely come back hard at us and hopefully we can combat that. We're trying to focus on ourselves.

"The win on Wednesday helps with the belief in our group. If anything it will spur us on to keep playing in the way we have been playing. It validates that a bit.

"We've believed in ourselves quite a lot more than we have in the past over the last nine to 12 months but not quite got the results, so we're really happy to have got over the line."

Sciver-Brunt: Record Ashes crowds 'really special'

A crowd of around 20,000 is expected at Lord's for the last of the three T20 matches before the Ashes concludes with a trio of one-day internationals, each of which has sold out.

It comes after 20,328 gathered at The Oval to see England claw their way back into contention. The last time the series was played on these shores in 2019 it produced a total combined attendance of 30,000.

"The crowds have been really special and show where we are at the minute, but also what happens when you market it as well as you can," Sciver-Brunt said.

"You've got two top teams going head to head and it's the Ashes and this proves it is as popular as we think it is.

"Playing in front of that many people and riding that energy you get from the crowd is something really, really special. Hopefully it will be replicated at Lord's."

Women's Ashes schedule (all games live on Sky Sports)

Test match (Trent Bridge) - Thursday June 22 - Monday June 26 - Australia won by 89 runs

- Thursday June 22 - Monday June 26 - First T20 international (Edgbaston) - Saturday July 1 - Australia won by four wickets

- Saturday July 1 - Second T20 international (The Kia Oval) - England won by three runs

- England won by three runs Third T20 international (Lord's) - Saturday July 8 (6.35pm start)

Saturday July 8 (6.35pm start) First one-day internationa l (Unique Stadium, Bristol) - Wednesday, July 12 (1pm start)

l - Wednesday, July 12 (1pm start) Second one-day internationa l (The Ageas Bowl) - Sunday July 16 (11am start)

l - Sunday July 16 (11am start) Third one-day international (Taunton) - Tuesday July 18 (1pm start)

