Sky Sports and Sky Zero launch campaign to inspire sports fans to 'travel green'

Sky Sports and Sky Zero have launched a campaign to inspire sports fans to "travel green" by taking low-carbon transport options on their way to The 151st Open and The Hundred.

The campaign, in partnership with the England and Wales Cricket Board and The R&A, will use TV ad spots, on-screen editorial coverage, out of home advertising, social media and unique fan experiences at events to inspire fans to travel to these venues by walking, cycling, lift-sharing or using public transport where possible.

This stems from Sky Sports' 'Summer of Sustainability' project, which aims to encourage supporters to take action and protect the sports they love from climate change, by reducing their carbon footprint when travelling to venues.

Sports are already being threatened by climate change, from flooded pitches and wildfires delaying play, to athletes experiencing heat-exhaustion. The Met Office declared last month as the hottest June on record in the UK, stating climate change is the cause of the record high temperatures. This follows new record-high daily temperatures being recorded across the UK last July, when extreme temperatures above 40°C were recorded, as the UK was impacted by an unprecedented heatwave.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Fan travel is the largest contributor to the carbon footprint of sporting events. Research shows that more than 85% of greenhouse gas emissions related to major sporting events are caused by travel, as well as accommodation of guests.

However, Sky and the Behavioural Insights Team (BIT) discovered in 2021 that 70% of consumers were willing to change their behaviour when it comes to protecting the environment.

Sky Sports customers aware of the Sky Zero campaign to reach net zero carbon showed a greater claimed willingness to make sustainable changes to protect the environment compared to those not aware of the campaign.

To help cultivate that, those attending The 151st Open and The Hundred can take part in Sky's Walk of Fame.

This is a unique green screen experience that promotes the different ways fans can travel green, while giving them the opportunity to have some fun and recreate the walks of their sporting heroes.

At The 151st Open, fans will walk down a recreated 18th hole at Royal Liverpool, celebrating their place in the 'greatest walk in golf'.

At The Hundred, fans will recreate the iconic walk to the wicket at Lord's Cricket Ground. The experiences will be filmed for fans to share with their friends and family to inspire them to travel green and play their part in protecting the sports they love.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Jonathan Licht, who is the Managing Director of Sky Sports, commented: "Climate change is threatening the sports we love. Flooding and droughts could cause huge disruption to fans' experience at venues across the UK.

"That's why we've partnered with the ECB and The R&A to launch the Summer of Sustainability campaign. We're using our voice to help fans travel green and take action against the climate crisis so there is always a place to play."

Sanjay Patel, Managing Director of The Hundred, said: "Cricket is one of the sports most susceptible to climate change and we must work together as a game to inspire sustainable action.

"We are proud to be able to support Sky Sports and the Sky Zero campaign again this summer as they help to encourage and educate fans on ways they can make greener choices when they travel to The Hundred matches."

Arlette Anderson, the Director of Sustainability at The R&A, said: "Our Greenlinks programme ensures that sustainability is firmly rooted in our plans to stage The Open while allowing us to use the Championship as a platform to engage with fans and make them aware of how they can play their part in contributing to positive outcomes for the environment.

"Together with our partners at Sky, we are encouraging fans to carefully consider their travel plans for The Open and use transport that has less impact on the environment."

To get there, Sky will cut the carbon emissions created by the business, its suppliers across the world and from the use of its tech products, by at least 50%, with aims to reach net zero by 2030.

For more information on this campaign, sports fans can go to skysports.com/skyzero and find out how together we can make sure there's always a place to play.