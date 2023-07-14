Women's Ashes: Tammy Beaumont warns Australia could come back 'stronger' ahead of second ODI at Ageas Bowl

England's Tammy Beaumont has warned Australia could come back "stronger" ahead of the second one-day international at the Ageas Bowl.

After losing the one-off Test at Trent Bridge, which opened the multi-format Ashes series, and then the opening T20I, England were left with a mountain to climb in order to win the series and regain the Ashes.

But England hit back to win the final two T20I games and carried on their good form in the first of three ODIs at Bristol to level the series at 6-6 with two ODIs remaining.

They now harbour real hope of winning back the Ashes for the first time in nine years, but Beaumont remains wary of the threat from Australia despite their three successive defeats.

She said: "You can see they're coming at us hard, there's not been any kind of pushover, the game in Bristol went to the wire, and in the T20s, that's why they've been such a good team for so long, they just keep coming.

"They'll likely come back stronger, with a plan."

The 32-year-old only recently returned to the T20 scene after captain Heather Knight opted for aggression over technique, and made an immediate impact in the batting line-up.

"I'm glad to have come back in having missed out on the T20s," she said.

"We won the series 2-1, so I can't feel too hard done by, it has been great to watch and broadcast, but it was very strange being on the outside."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from the first one-day international between England Women and Australia in Bristol

The Australia camp might feel differently about their chances considering the nature of their most recent two T20 defeats. Jess Jonassen gave her own take in Friday's press conference.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A special documentary featuring Jessica Ennis-Hill, Charlotte Edwards and Katherine Grainger examines whether there is a gender bias in kits and equipment used within women's sport

"I'm disappointed and frustrated at our performances as a group," she said. "But, at the same time, we hold a lot of pride on our record as a team as well.

"We won a lot of games, it just so happens we lost the last three, which is not ideal, but at the same time our goal is to win, and that's first and foremost at the front of my mind."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Should she or the camp feel worried then about England's mounting success?

"We are not concerned, the scores are level," she added. "Even though the losses have been tight, we feel it's been our own undoing, we've been a bit sloppy and lacked discipline in terms of extras and midfields.

"The positive thing is that's all in our control, and as a group that's what we're focusing on and making sure we trust our process. The result will take care of itself."

Watch the second ODI of the Women's Ashes live on Sky Sports from 10:30am on Sunday July 16