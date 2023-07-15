The Ashes: Alex Carey says he would repeat controversial Jonny Bairstow stumping if opportunity arose

Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey says he would re-enact his controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow at Lord's if the opportunity presented itself in the remainder of the Ashes series.

Carey stumped Bairstow in the second Test, which Australia won by 43 runs, after the England batter wandered out of his crease believing the ball was dead.

Bairstow's dismissal was legitimate within the laws of the game but sparked a heated debate about the "spirit of cricket" with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese even talking about the stumping.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Australian rugby league side Canberra Raiders celebrated a try against St George Illawarra Dragons by mocking Bairstow's dismissal at Lord's

Speaking ahead of the fourth Ashes Test at Emirates Old Trafford - live on Sky Sports Cricket from Wednesday - Carey said: "If there was an opportunity to get a stumping, I definitely would.

"To see how much has played out since [Lord's], it's been a little bit surprising.

"There's been some nasty stuff been said but it is the Ashes - there was nasty stuff said before that as well. I feel really well supported, I think the whole group does.

The Ashes - Live Wednesday 19th July 10:00am

"From Australia, I still think we've got lots of fans and from England, I don't think we've made any but we probably didn't lose any either."

Reflecting further on the dismissal, Carey - who threw the ball at the stumps before Bairstow had left his crease - said: "We were switched on to the fact that it was a bouncer plan and it felt like Jonny was pretty switched on to getting out of the way, he wasn't playing any shots.

"When he ducked, his first movement was pretty much out of his crease, so instinctively I grabbed the ball, threw the stumps down and the rest is history, as they say.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Legends from the world of cricket, including Michael Holding and Ian Smith, have their say about Bairstow's stumping

"As soon as I got it, I threw it straight away. Once the bail has come off, it's up to the third umpire to deem it out or not out, or the on-field umpires - and it was given out."

Australia lead the Ashes series 2-1 with England keeping their hopes of regaining the urn alive by winning a nerve-jangling third Test at Headingley last Sunday.

Victory for Australia at Emirates Old Trafford would secure a first Test series win in England since 2001, while an England triumph would make the series finale at The Kia Oval from Thursday July 7 winner takes all.

Watch the third Ashes Test live on Sky Sports Cricket from Wednesday. Coverage starts at 10am ahead of the first ball at 11am.