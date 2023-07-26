The Ashes: England unchanged for final Test as James Anderson retains place

James Anderson retains place in England side for final Ashes Test; seamer preferred to Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue as hosts looks to claim 2-2 draw; Australia targeting first series win in England since 2001; watch on Sky Sports Cricket from 10am on Thursday
Wednesday 26 July 2023 11:44, UK
James Anderson has retained his place for the final Ashes Test with England naming an unchanged XI for the game at The Kia Oval.
England need victory in south London - live on Sky Sports Cricket from Thursday - to claim a 2-2 draw with Australia looking to secure a first Test series win in the United Kingdom since 2001.
The hosts have gone in with the same side that saw their hopes of regaining the Ashes wrecked by the rain in the drawn fourth Test in Manchester, with Anderson preferred to fellow seamers Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue.
Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson
Anderson, who turns 41 on Sunday, has taken four wickets in three Tests this summer at an average 76.75.
The paceman recorded match figures of 1-81 from 37 overs at Emirates Old Trafford last week.
England captain Ben Stokes said: "Everyone has pulled up well, everyone is fit. It has been a tough four games [but] one tiny positive we could take out of the rain [at Emirates Old Trafford] was that the bowlers got a lot more rest."
Writing in his Telegraph column, Anderson said retirement was not on his mind.
He said: "Ten or 15 years ago the debate would be about whether I should be dropped. Now it is about my future. I understand that.
"I keep talking to the coach and captain. They want me around, so as long as I am still hungry, want to put in the work then I will keep trying to give my best for the team.
"That is exactly where I am at the minute. I still feel like I'm bowling well.
"I have certainly not had the returns I would have liked in this series. Everyone goes through a lean patch, you just don't want it to be in the most high-profile series we play."
Watch the fifth and final Ashes Test, from The Kia Oval, live on Sky Sports Cricket from Thursday. Coverage starts at 10am ahead of the first ball at 11am.