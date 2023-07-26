The Ashes: England unchanged for final Test as James Anderson retains place

James Anderson has retained his place for the final Ashes Test with England naming an unchanged XI for the game at The Kia Oval.

England need victory in south London - live on Sky Sports Cricket from Thursday - to claim a 2-2 draw with Australia looking to secure a first Test series win in the United Kingdom since 2001.

The hosts have gone in with the same side that saw their hopes of regaining the Ashes wrecked by the rain in the drawn fourth Test in Manchester, with Anderson preferred to fellow seamers Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue.

England XI for fifth Ashes Test Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson

Anderson, who turns 41 on Sunday, has taken four wickets in three Tests this summer at an average 76.75.

The paceman recorded match figures of 1-81 from 37 overs at Emirates Old Trafford last week.

England captain Ben Stokes said: "Everyone has pulled up well, everyone is fit. It has been a tough four games [but] one tiny positive we could take out of the rain [at Emirates Old Trafford] was that the bowlers got a lot more rest."

Anderson: I am still hungry to play Test cricket

Writing in his Telegraph column, Anderson said retirement was not on his mind.

He said: "Ten or 15 years ago the debate would be about whether I should be dropped. Now it is about my future. I understand that.

Image: Anderson has taken four wickets in three Ashes Tests this summer at an average of 76.75

"I keep talking to the coach and captain. They want me around, so as long as I am still hungry, want to put in the work then I will keep trying to give my best for the team.

"That is exactly where I am at the minute. I still feel like I'm bowling well.

"I have certainly not had the returns I would have liked in this series. Everyone goes through a lean patch, you just don't want it to be in the most high-profile series we play."

